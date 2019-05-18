Fast Lane: Range Rover Evoque with AI capabilities

Range Rover Evoque with AI capabilities

Wearnes Automotive has launched the new Range Rover Evoque. Equipped with a 2-litre turbo Ingenium petrol engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the car is as powerful as it is efficient. It boasts Terrain Response 2 all-wheel-drive - with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity as well as 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. It offers more knee room for rear occupants and more luggage space.

More impressively, it has artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences. Prices start at $233,999.

BMW X7 now available

BMW's X7, its biggest sport utility vehicle (SUV), has landed. Prices start at $471,888 for the X7 xDrive40i, a 3-litre six-cylinder producing 340hp and 450Nm.

Measuring 5,151mm long, 2,000mm wide and 1,805mm tall, the car goes head to head in size against multi-seat SUVs like the Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

With a 2,000mm wheelbase, it can be configured with six or seven seats. The X7 is the third new model BMW has launched in recent months, following the sexy Z4 roadster and the X5, which is half a size smaller than the X7.

Citroen's office on wheels

Citroen has presented its 19_19 Concept, an electric autonomous vehicle offering ultra comfort. With a suspended and transparent capsule design, the concept's cabin is styled like a living room.

With a range of 800km, adaptive hydraulic suspension and a proactive Personal Assistant on board, the car is a living or working space on wheels. The Citroen, which does not have a specific production date planned, demonstrates the future of car travel, when drivers are no longer necessary.

More drivers in Britain considering electric cars: report

Two in five drivers in Britain are considering an electric vehicle (EV) as their next ride-an increase of 7.5 million drivers in the past two years.

According to a report by Close Brothers Motor Finance, 39 per cent of drivers would consider buying an EV as their next purchase, almost three times the figure just two years previously (15 per cent). This means 7.5 million more drivers are now considering taking the leap. Meanwhile, IDTechEx Research Forecasts the global EV market to be worth US$2.6 trillion (S$3.6 trillion).

Audi to link cars to traffic lights

Audi is introducing a vehicle-to-infrastructure service in Europe from July. Traffic Light Information in new models will be linked to traffic lights in Ingolstadt, Germany, with other European cities to follow from next year. With it, cars will be more likely to catch a "green wave". Drivers will see in the cockpit what speed is required to reach the next traffic light on green. If that is not possible within the permitted speed limit, there will be a countdown to the next green phase.

Driving in cities will thus become more relaxed and efficient. In the United States, Audi customers have already been using this service since late 2016.

Audi e-tron can be fully charged in 50 minutes

Audi's electric e-tron comes with advanced charging options. It is not only the first mass-produced car that can be charged with up to 150kW of electricity at a fast charging terminal, but it also has a thermal management system for the battery to enhance efficiency and battery longevity.

Up to 80 per cent of charge is possible within 30 minutes, with a full charge in 50 minutes.

Opel's first plug-in hybrid to come next year

Vauxhall's Grandland X Hybrid4 is the brand's first plug-in hybrid. It has a 200hp 1.6-litre turbo engine assisted by two electric motors generating another 109hp.

The all-wheel-drive has a 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery. The petrol engine complies with the latest emission standard and has been specially engineered for hybrid powertrains. The front motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission, while the second motor and differential are integrated into the electrically powered rear axle.

The car will launch in Singapore as an Opel in the middle of next year. Full electric variants of the Corsa, Mokka X, Vivaro Life and Vivaro van are in the pipeline.