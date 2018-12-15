Fast Lane: Orders for Nissan GT-R50 open

Orders for Nissan GT-R50 open

Nissan has confirmed the production design of the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign and has opened order books for the 50-vehicle limited run of its ultimate GT-R. Pricing of the Nismo-tuned 720hp racer will start at €990,000 before taxes and options (or around S$1.5 million if it were registered in Singapore). Made to mark the 50th anniversary of the GT-R next year, the car is on display at the Nissan Gallery in Yokohama.

Hyundai's massive fuel-cell plans

Hyundai aims to ramp up its hydrogen fuel-cell programme aggressively. In its FCEV (fuel-cell electric vehicle) Vision 2030 plan, the company expects to expand the clean technology beyond the transportation sector. It will explore supplying fuel-cell systems to makers of drones, sea vessels, trains, forklifts and power generators. It aims to produce 700,000 fuel-cell systems annually by 2030, including 500,000 units for FCEVs. Along with suppliers, Hyundai will invest 7.6 trillion won (S$9.2 billion) in this plan by 2030, creating 51,000 jobs in the process.

More powerful Macan

S Porsche has unveiled its Macan S, powered by a 3-litre turbocharged V6 with 354hp and 480Nm of torque - 14hp and 20Nm more than its predecessor. When equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, the new Macan S accelerates from 0 to 100kmh in just 5.1 seconds - 0.1 second quicker than the previous model. The vehicle's top speed is 254kmh. It will be priced from $288,788 without COE.

Valkyrie needs rebuild after 100,000km

Aston Martin has revealed details of its engine for the Valkyrie hypercar. Developed with Cosworth, the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 produces 1,000bhp and 740Nm of torque, spinning up to 11,100rpm. Despite its size, it weighs just 206kg. But the immense output comes at a price. According to Car & Driver magazine, the engine requires a rebuild after 100,000km.

Scaling new heights

The Scala - the first Skoda based on Volkswagen Group's MQB platform - will have a new infotainment system with mobile online services. It will be available with petrol, diesel and natural gas powertrains across five engines with power outputs ranging from 90hp to 150hp.

In addition, the Scala offers a high level of active and passive safety, full-LED headlights and tail lights, plenty of space for luggage and passengers, as well as numerous clever features. It will be launched in the first half of next year.

Three variants for Mercedes-Benz C-class

The new Mercedes-Benz C-class was launched here at Infinite Studios last Friday. And for the first time, three variants were unveiled at one go - the sedan (in two trims), coupe and cabriolet. Prices start at $182,888 for the C180 Avantgarde, $185,888 for the C180 Exclusive, $192,888 for the C180 Coupe and $222,888 for the C180 Cabriolet.

Kia Stonic arrives

Yet another compact crossover is here. The Kia Stonic will be launched this weekend in a variety of bright two-tone body colours. Power comes from a 1-litre turbocharged direct injection three-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It makes 120hp and 171Nm of torque across a wide rev band starting at 1,500rpm. It goes from zero to 100kmh in 10.6 seconds.

The car - measuring 4,140mm long with a 2,580mm wheelbase - will be available in three trim levels: EX (standard); SX (premium); and SX with two-tone colours. Prices start at $69,999.

Super Spider

McLaren says its new 720S Spider is its "most accomplished convertible supercar ever". Its light, stiff and strong Monocage II-S carbon-fibre core features an integrated rollover protection structure. With a dry weight of 1,332kg - lightest in class at just 49kg more than the 720S Coupe - the 720S Spider has a patented carbon-fibre roof system which can open and close in 11 seconds at speeds up to 50kmh.

Powered by a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 making 720hp and 770Nm of torque, the topless car goes from zero to 100kmh in 2.9 seconds - the same as the coupe. Top speed with the roof raised is 341kmh, and 325kmh with the roof lowered.

Christopher Tan