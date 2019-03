New Mercedes GLC Coupe

Mercedes has unveiled its all-new GLC Coupe (above), with a lower roofline and sportier stance than the GLC sport utility vehicle.

A luxurious interior houses the latest generation MBUX infotainment system, complete with voice control.

When launched in Singapore, the model to look out for will be the GLC200 with 197hp, enhanced by Mercedes’ 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system.

Optional on the GLC is a system which combines vehicle and environmental data and changes various settings in the car such as lighting, climate control and music.

Volvo to combat intoxicated, distracted driving



PHOTO: VOLVO



Future Volvos will be fitted with an in-car camera system (above), which can detect if a driver is intoxicated or distracted and bring the car to a stop if necessary.

The system lets the car intervene if the driver does not respond to warning signals and is at risk of an accident.

A speed limit of 180kmh will also be imposed in future Volvos as part of the company’s effort to support safer driving.

Volvo also unveiled the Care Key, which lets owners impose limitations on the car’s top speed before lending their car to others.

New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe



PHOTO: BMW



BMW’s 2 Series line-up has swelled with the addition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe (above), another contender in the premium compact segment.

The style-led four-door coupe has a similar design to the 8 Series Gran Coupe.

It will be front-wheel-drive and share components with the new BMW 1 Series.

Porsche employees share in company’s record year



PHOTO: PORSCHE



Employees of Volkswagen’s sports car brand Porsche (above) will get a special bonus of up to €9,700 (S$14,900) after a bumper 2018.

According to Porsche, deliveries last year rose 4 per cent to 256,255 vehicles, with revenue climbing 10 per cent to €25.8 billion.

Some 25,000 employees will get the bonus, calculated based on length of service and individual working hours.

Wong Kai Yi