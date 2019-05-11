Fast Lane: Drives like a two-door, seats four

Drives like a two-door, seats four

If you are in the market for a practical supercar, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door may be for you. It retains the two-door coupe's rapid pace but seats four.

Based on Daimler's MRA platform, the 4-Door actually has more in common with the Mercedes E-class and CLS than its two-seater sibling. Two versions, the GT53 and GT63 S, will come to Singapore some time in the third quarter.

Both have all-wheel-drive with variable torque distribution and rear-axle steering for enhanced agility.

The top-dog GT63 S shoots to 100kmh in just 3.2 seconds, thanks to AMG's twin-turbo 4-litre V8 producing 639hp and 900Nm. With a nine-speed autobox, the car's top speed is 315kmh.

The GT53, meanwhile, gets Merc's turbocharged 3-litre straight-six producing 435hp and 520Nm. Also paired with a nine-speed transmission, the car reaches 100kmh in 4.5 seconds and tops out at 285kmh.

Volkswagen’s first ID electric car

Months before its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen has revealed its first ID electric car. The ID3 is a compact hatch about the size of a Golf. VW aims to make ID the top global electric vehicle brand by 2025, with more than 20 purely electric models and more than one million vehicles sold annually. The ID (for intelligent design) will make e-mobility accessible to a broad spectrum of customers.

Jeep’s speed record on ice

A Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has set a speed record on ice for an SUV. At 280kmh, the 710hp 6.2-litre V8 fitted with Brembo brakes demonstrated unmatched grip on the ice of Lake Baikal, Russia, a fortnight ago. The car was able to achieve an average speed of more than 257kmh over a distance of 1km. The maximum speed on ice according to the GPS trackers was 280kmh. On tarmac, the Trackhawk reaches 100kmh in just 3.7 seconds, with a maximum speed of 290kmh.

Skoda’s Superb saloon redrawn

Skoda has revealed drawings of its reworked Superb flagship saloon. The sketches reveal clean-cut front headlights, fog lights with a distinctive trim as well as Skoda’s recognisable grille. Skoda lettering at the rear (instead of the brand logo) makes its debut in the Superb. The model dates back to the 1930s.

An electric vehicle named Honda e

Honda has confirmed the name of its first fully electric urban vehicle – the Honda e. It has also confirmed that the next-generation Jazz will be available with a hybrid powertrain. Honda is aiming for 100 per cent of its European sales to feature electrified powertrains by 2025. The Honda e, presented as a production prototype in Geneva, is Honda’s first model to benefit from a dedicated EV platform and takes a bold step with its design and technology.

Watch out for McLaren GT

The McLaren GT will be revealed next Wednesday. The lightweight grand tourer is the British marque’s fourth new model, positioned alongside the existing McLaren Sports Series and Super Series. The new car is the only grand tourer to share DNA with the McLaren Speedtail Hyper-GT.

Stuttgart Auto sells 6,000th Porsche car

On May 3, Singapore Porsche agent Stuttgart Auto delivered its 6,000th Porsche car. The owner of the 6,000th car, Mr Joe Goh, received his new Porsche 718 Boxster with a celebratory delivery party at Porsche Centre Singapore. Stuttgart Auto, owned by entrepreneur and petrolhead Karsono Kwee, turns 35 this year. It sold more than 500 Porsches last year.

Audi’s A4 sales top 7.5 million

Audi has sold more than 7.5 million A4 cars – a quarter of a century after its birth. Now in its fifth generation, with 344,586 units sold last year, the A4 is the world’s most popular model of the Four Rings. Approximately every fifth Audi delivered worldwide today comes from this series.