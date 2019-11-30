Fast lane: Audi A1 Sportback available here

Audi A1 Sportback available here

It has taken a year since its international unveiling, but Audi's newest small car has arrived. The A1 Sportback is powered by a turbocharged 999cc inline-three engine making 116hp and 200Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it hits 100kmh in 9.4 seconds, and a top speed of 203kmh (not too shoddy for a sub-litre car).

The subcompact measures 4,029mm by 1,740mm by 1,433mm tall and with a 2,563mm wheelbase. It is going for just below $115,000.

Hyundai to invest $2.1 billion in first Indonesia car plant

Hyundai Motor will invest US$1.55 billion (S$2.1 billion) in its first Indonesia car plant, according to a Reuters report. Also its first factory in South-east Asia, the investment comes on the back of a prolonged sales downturn in China, where Hyundai and sister brand Kia suspended two factories this year.

The facility, to be built in the city of Bekasi, east of Jakarta, will start production in late 2021, with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles and a plan to grow that to 250,000 vehicles.

Hyundai plans to make small sport utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles, while electric vehicles tailored to the region are under consideration.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 gets electric boost

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 is a mid-sized performance sport utility vehicle powered by a biturbo 4-litre V8 generating up to 612hp. Equipped with electric boost for the first time, the AMG car gets an additional electric output of 22hp.

With variable all-wheel-drive, air suspension with adaptive damping and active roll stabilisation, the car with a nine-speed autobox offers "extreme sportiness, first-class off-road characteristics and absolute day-to-day suitability".

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 offers a limo-like ride

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a full-size sport utility vehicle which incorporates the luxury of a limousine and the performance of a sports car. With a fully active suspension with active body control, the car goes over bumps with impunity.

When the doors are opened, the vehicle is lowered slightly and an illuminated running board quickly and silently emerges on the access or egress side.

It is powered by a 4-litre V8 making 558hp and 730Nm of torque. Despite measuring 5,205mm by 2,030mm by 1,838mm tall, and with a wheelbase of 3,135mm, the car hits 100kmh in 4.9 seconds.

Lexus LC500 with enhanced engine sound

Lexus has unveiled its LC500 convertible, which has a roof which opens in 15 seconds and closes in 16. Constructed to have higher rigidity and better ride comfort than rival convertibles, the topless LC500 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5-litre V8 mated to a 10-speed autobox.

To make the LC500 Convertible's V8 more enjoyable when the top is down, a sound generator transmits "sensual engine intake sounds through the dash panel, while an exhaust valve enhances the powerful engine sound".

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 clocks 4.2-second

century sprint Slightly sportier is the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, which makes 612hp/850Nm from its biturbo 4-litre V8. Mated to a nine-speed autobox, the all-wheel-drive hits 100kmh in 4.2 seconds.

Pininfarina Battista ready for delivery next year

The Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar arrived last weekend for a customer preview. Agent Wearnes Automotive says when the car is ready for delivery next year, it will be "the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy".

The 1,900hp/2,300Nm all-wheel-drive will hit 100kmh in under 2 seconds and 300kmh in under 12 seconds. With a top speed of over 350kmh, it is slated to be the fastest battery-powered car.

BMW X6 priced at $367,888

BMW's third-generation X6 has arrived. Measuring 4,935mm (+26mm) by 2,004mm (+15mm) by 1,696mm tall (-6mm), the coupe-SUV has a wheelbase of 2,975mm (+42mm).

The 4.4-litre 530hp/750Nm V8 M50i is priced at $482,888. It hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds. The six-cylinder xDrive40i is priced at $367,888.

Mercedes-Benz Citan emits 17 times more nitrogen oxides than VW Crafter

The Mercedes-Benz Citan van has the worst emissions among Euro 6 light commercial vehicles, emitting 17 times more nitrogen oxides than Volkswagen's Crafter. According to Air Index, an international, independent rating system, real-world emission results of delivery vans - one of the biggest polluters of cities - can differ vastly from their declared figures.

According to the index, the actual urban NOx emission of the Citan was 902mg/km, versus its declared 105mg/km. The index did not post results for other pollutants.

Christopher Tan