Aston Martin's first SUV

Aston Martin has unveiled its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX. Measuring 5,039mm long, 1,998mm wide and 1,680mm tall with a 3,060mm wheelbase, the elegant all-wheel-drive has a maximum ride height of 235mm and a wading depth of 500mm.

Its 2,245kg heft is moved by a 542hp/700Nm 4-litre biturbo V8. Mated to a nine-speed autobox, it sends the DBX to 100kmh in 4.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 291kmh.

Starship gets Porsche touch

Porsche’s design expertise extends to a galaxy far, far away.

In its first collaboration with Lucasfilm, the German car-maker has co-designed a new starship featured in the latest of a never-ending franchise, The Rise Of Skywalker, which will hit cinemas next month. Look very carefully and you might just detect Porsche’s design DNA in the fantasy craft.

The design was unveiled at a premiere of the new Porsche Taycan at The Float@Marina Bay on Thursday night. The electric Taycan will go on sale here next August.

SUV with ‘eco-lifestyle focus’

Hyundai’s Vision T is the seventh concept from the Hyundai Design Centre. The plug-in hybrid SUV is said to have an “eco-lifestyle focus”, which would certainly be a first for an SUV.

Sharper-looking Mitsubishi cars

Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its restyled and updated Mirage and Attrage in Thailand. Both models will be on display at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 to be held on Thursday. The revisions give the cars a sharper and more dynamic exterior as well as a more elegant interior. LED lights are part of the styling update.

Seat’s electric e-scooter

Seat has made an electric e-scooter concept with a 7kW motor which sends it to 50kmh in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 100kmh.

It has a range of 114km, with a removable battery for easy charging (nifty if you live in a high-rise with no access to a power point in the carpark).

The Volkswagen-owned Spanish manufacturer also has an upgraded e-Kickscooter concept.

Sporty ride from Audi

Audi’s new RS Q8 boasts 600 horses and 800Nm of torque.

It flies to 100kmh in 3.8 seconds and onto a top velocity of 248kmh. Adaptive air suspension, allwheel steering, quattro sport differential and electromechanical active roll stabilisation make for a sporty ride and handling experience.

Its 4-litre biturbo V8 is paired with an eight-speed autobox.

Electric Audi

Want something nearly as sporty as the RS Q8, but without tailpipe emissions? Go for the Audi e-tron Sportback, a sleek and versatile electric car with 265kW and 561Nm of instant torque.

Its twin motors launch the car to 100kmh in 6.6 seconds and onto a top speed of 199kmh. An eight-second boost to 300kW and 664Nm enables the car to shave its century sprint to 5.7 seconds.

BMW gets fifth-generation eDrive technology

BMW’s i4, due in 2021, will deliver a range of 600km. But before that car arrives, the Bavarian marque will introduce the iX3 next year. It has a range of 400km.

BMW says the cars will be powered by “fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology”, which could mean solid state batteries with higher energy density and less susceptibility to fires.

World’s fastest tractor

Behold the world’s fastest tractor, which clocked a little over 246kmh at Elvington Airfield in the United Kingdom recently.

Achieving the feat involves many modifications to the JCB tractor, including shaving its drag by 25 per cent. It is powered by a 7.2-litre diesel engine, and modified to deliver about 1,000hp and 2,500Nm of torque. Its original CVT gearbox was replaced by a six-speed transmission.

Volkswagen revives Glass Factory

Volkswagen’s new electric car, the ID3, will be assembled at its Glass Factory in Dresden.

This gives the factory a second lease of life since the Phaeton, which was assembled there, was canned in 2016.

BMW’s M340i xDrive takes off

BMW has added the M340i xDrive Sedan to its 3-series fleet here.

Its 3-litre straight-six generates 374hp and 500Nm of torque (48hp and 50Nm more than its predecessor). It hits 100kmh in 4.4 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 250kmh.

With adaptive dampers, it is expected to ride better than the 330i M Sport. Its list price is $315,888.

All-electric Mustang

For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

Featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology, it is one of 14 electrified Fords coming to Europe by the end of next year.

Ford says the Mach-E “embodies the Mustang spirit”, if not its sonorous soundtrack.

It hits the century mark in under five seconds, courtesy of its 342kW/830Nm powertrain. Ford claims a range of nearly 600km.

Volkswagen’s full-electric Vizzion

Volkswagen has unveiled its seventh concept – the ID Space Vizzion.

Its aerodynamic form allows airflow through the front end and roof, resulting in a drag-coefficient of 0.24.

The full electric concept combines the aerodynamic qualities of a gran turismo with the generous interior space of an SUV, resulting in yet another segment unexplored by car-makers before.

Bentley’s V8 is 60

Bentley’s V8 has turned 60, making it the world’s longest-serving V8 in production. First used in 1959 to replace a straight-six engine, it has powered 23 Bentley models and still powers the Mulsanne today. In the Mulsanne Speed, it is a twinturbo which makes 530bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. Some 35,898 of the 6.75-litre engines have been produced since 1959.

Christopher Tan