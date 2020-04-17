Zoom in on a virtual beach or alternate universe

With most meetings now held virtually, especially on video conferencing app Zoom, one can get tired of the same home office set up shown at every online conference.

Sentosa and some others are offering a solution for those who want to spice up their Zoom backgrounds.

Sentosa, for example, has released 10 free stills and animated backgrounds of its locations which Zoom users can download and use as their virtual backgrounds during video conferences on the app.

This is an initiative to encourage Singaporeans to "make time for pockets of fun during (one's) day" while still practising social distancing, it said in a media statement.

If users want to enter a meeting while looking like they are having a relaxing getaway, they can use the Palawan Beach still, which will show their faces against a background of sand and sea. To enjoy a thrilling ride while discussing the day's agenda, one can look no further than the Skyline Luge Sentosa animation, where the user will be flanked by vehicles zooming behind. These virtual backgrounds can be downloaded from Sentosa's website.

Several other destinations worldwide are also offering Zoom backgrounds for users to dial in from virtually anywhere in the world.

The historic New York Public Library is offering stills which include its ornately furnished Rose Main Reading Room, complete with hanging chandeliers. Broadway musical Moulin Rouge lets fans attend video conferences from its elaborate set.

They can be downloaded at New York Public Library's website and Moulin Rouge's Twitter page respectively.

For those who would rather call from an alternate universe, American comic book company DC Comics offers a collection of backgrounds featuring iconic DC Universe locations, such as fictional psychiatric hospital Arkham Asylum and Gotham City, the home of well-loved superhero Batman.

Zoom users can also use their own images or videos as virtual backgrounds by uploading them to the app.

Two Zoom users interviewed said they enjoy being able to change the backgrounds of their video calls.

Ms Matilda Mag, 18, who is waiting to enter university, said: "I use Zoom virtual backgrounds because they are a fun touch whenever I video call. Since we are all at home, sometimes I change my Zoom backgrounds to vacation spots so I feel like I'm travelling, just to feel like I'm outside."

Ms Lai Rei Yi, 18, who is waiting to begin university, appreciated the feeling of "being somewhere else" too.

"Once, I put a photo of my dream holiday destination as my background to make it appear like I'm already there. Though we're confined at home, being able to change our background allows us to imagine that we're anywhere in the world."