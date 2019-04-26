Wrist Taker

Who: Ben Cheong, 60, philanthropist and founder of Magical Light Foundation, a charity which provides humanitarian aid and sustainable social development programmes for disadvantaged communities in Asia.

My watch: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust with diamond and sapphire bezel.

How much I paid for it: It was bequeathed to me by my late younger brother Cecil.

Why I like it: I feel that a watch is an important accessory for a man as it helps to define his character. I own more than a dozen watches, but this one has great sentimental value for me.

My late brother was my closest confidant, critic and supporter. He was a national swimmer and water polo player and a very successful entrepreneur. He was my hero; his passing was devastating to me and those who knew him.

He collected many valuable watches, but he was rather fond of this one, maybe because it is casual enough for daily use and formal enough for evening functions.

I always wear this watch during important occasions. Maybe psychologically, I hope his indomitable spirit will always be with me. My son will be the next proud owner of this watch.