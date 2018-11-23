Wrist taker

Who: Duta Alamsyah, 37, hotelier

Watch: Panerai Luminor PAM112

How much I paid for it: $6,800 in 2014

Why I like it: I like the watch because of its simplicity. The clean and uncluttered dial makes it easy to read the time. The watch also has a subtle elegance; it does not brag about its existence, but merely whispers it.

In addition, the distinctive shape makes it instantly recognisable as a Panerai.

Despite being a diving watch, it adapts well to many occasions. Besides its versatility, I also like the fact that I can easily change the straps, of which I have several in various finishes.

The one shown here is a custom-made dark blue leather strap with Garuda, a mythical bird, drawn on it.

During my travels, I also realise that the watch is a great conversation starter, especially with fellow Paneristis (as the brand's fanatics and collectors are commonly known).

Wong Kim Hoh