Wrist Taker

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF BOO JUNFENG
Who: Boo Junfeng, 34, film-maker and creative director of this year's National Day Parade

The watch: Montblanc Heritage Spirit Moonphase

How much I paid for it: I have it on long-term loan from Montblanc. I'm a friend of the brand. (Retail price: $6,200)

What I love about this watch: I've always wanted a mechanical watch, but it's been challenging looking for one that suits me because of my thin wrist.

The boutique manager recommended it based on my personality. I've been wearing it for more than eight months now.

I love that it is simple and elegant. I can wear it at work while on a shoot, on my travels and even on the red carpet.

It's very nice to have something so intricately made pulsing on your wrist.

