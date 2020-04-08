Vogue Singapore appoints editor-in-chief, says it will launch in autumn this year

SINGAPORE - Vogue Singapore has appointed its editor-in-chief and said it is on schedule to launch in autumn this year.

Mr Norman Tan, 37, previously editor-in-chief of Esquire Singapore, will head the 27th edition of the global fashion publication by Conde Nast, announced Conde Nast in a press release on Wednesday (April 8).

"In these unprecedented times, the power of Vogue to shine a light on the critical issues of our day, and to lead the conversation on how fashion can drive positive change, is even more important," he said in the release.

Vogue Singapore is licensed under local publisher Indochine Media, which publishes titles like Esquire Singapore, Buro Singapore and Robb Report Singapore. The title will comprise a monthly print publication and website.

Vogue Singapore was first launched in the 1990s under the Asia-Pacific arm of Conde Nast, where it had a short-lived stint before closing in 1997. Today, the fashion bible is also published in Australia, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Spain and China.

Ms Karina Dobvrotvorskaya, executive director of the editorial development at Conde Nast, said Mr Tan was selected for his "refined taste, creativity and discipline", as well as an outside-the-box approach on publishing in the modern media landscape.

Also joining the Singapore team is Ms Bettina von Schlippe, who comes onboard as the publisher of Vogue Singapore. Prior to her appointment, Ms von Schlippe was the publisher of Buro Singapore for five years.