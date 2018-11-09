Victoria's Secret Fashion Show dazzles with US$1 million Fantasy Bra

NEW YORK - For her 19th, and final, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, supermodel Adriana Lima got all the spotlight to herself.

She walked the runway alone.

Later, she posted her thanks online, praising the American lingerie company for giving her wings and teaching her how to "fly".

On Thursday (Nov 8), other top models also donned wings, barely-there lingerie and plaid in the glitzy event that was returning to New York after a two-year hiatus.

With the show once again on United States soil, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid strode the runway at Manhattan's Pier 94 with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow.

The extravaganza of underwear, paired with sky-high stilettos, gladiator boots and the occasional argyle sock, is now in its 24th year.

It will be broadcast worldwide on Dec 2.

Sixty models put on an Amazonian display of luscious waving locks, impossibly perfect slender bodies and sun-kissed make-up for what is considered one of the most competitive gigs in the industry.

The Fantasy Bra - each year the piece de la resistance of the collection - was modelled by Sweden's Elsa Hosk.

The US$1 million (S$1.38 million) confection of 2,100 Swarovski diamonds took 930 hours to make.

Music was provided this year from a bevvy of stars led by Rita Ora.

Last year, the show was held in Shanghai as the US brand sought to push into China's growing lingerie market.

In the past, it has also been held in Paris, Los Angeles, Miami and London.