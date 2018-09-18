Victoria Beckham debuts in London Fashion Week

LONDON • Untested in the fashion world, Victoria Beckham launched her VB label in 2008 in New York, across the Atlantic from her native Britain.

A decade on, she exhibited at London Fashion Week for the first time on Sunday, in a triumphant homecoming of sorts for a now widely respected designer and entrepreneur.

The ex-Spice Girls singer oversees an empire comprising four clothing lines, more than 400 retail outlets in over 50 countries and offices in London and New York.

The show, which was largely closed to press photographers, took place in a contemporary art gallery next to her store in central London's plush Mayfair district.

Naturally, her husband, English football superstar David Beckham and their four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - were in the front row.

"Today is a milestone: our 10-year anniversary and my first show in London," Victoria Beckham said. "I'm really happy to be able to celebrate this season back home."

At the outset, Beckham, a long-time fashionista, faced a daunting challenge: convincing a competitive and demanding industry that she could make a lasting impression on fickle fashion fans.

Seizing the opportunity to surpass her status as a pop star and footballer's wife, she has gradually earned widespread recognition, even from fashion luminaries such as Karl Lagerfeld, the creative genius behind Chanel.

For the spring-summer 2019 season, Beckham is revisiting the classic chic that made her name in the business.



Victoria Beckham commemorated the 10th anniversary of her namesake brand by unveiling her spring-summer 2019 collection (above) at London Fashion Week. PHOTO: NYTIMES



"This collection looks back, but also forward - it explores the codes of the brand, the identity I've built up over the 10 years since my first show," she said.

In the space of a decade, Beckham, 44, has ventured into accessories, expanded sales internationally and online and multiplied collaborations with the likes of Reebok, Target and Estee Lauder.

Her style has also evolved, from the chic classicism that marked her first steps into haute couture to the more daring cuts and vibrant colours - neon orange, mint green, lilac - of more recent offerings.

As for the Spice Girls, the most famous girl band in history have re-formed for a 13-date tour next year, but without Beckham, also then known as Posh Spice, who has drawn a line under her first life as a pop star, according to British media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE