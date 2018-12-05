Versace updates its safety-pin dress

Versace is pinning its hopes on an old hit. On Sunday, the Italian label reincarnated the famous safety-pin gown of 1994, worn by then fairly unknown starlet Elizabeth Hurley, who was accompanying her then boyfriend, British actor Hugh Grant, to a premiere of the movie Four Weddings And A Funeral.

The occasion for the trip down memory lane in New York was the brand's first pre-autumn collection show. But it was not just copy and paste, with the slinky black gown with oversized safety pins given an update (below) to make it more asymmetrical and twisty than the original.