Uniqlo to open 2 new stores in Downtown East and Great World City by end-2018

SINGAPORE - Japanese label Uniqlo will be opening two new stores at Downtown East and Great World City by the end of this year (2018).

This brings the brand's number of physical stores in Singapore to 28, excluding its online store. It opened its first store here in Tampines 1 mall in 2009.

In a media statement released on Friday (April 27), Uniqlo Singapore said that the "launch of these new stores displays the commitment Uniqlo is making to Singapore and its economy".

The brand also added that in opening the new stores, it aims to meet the needs of the residents in the central and eastern parts of Singapore, and hopes to make the label accessible for all to enjoy.

The casual fast-fashion label, a brand of retail holding company Fast Retailing, currently has more than 1,900 outlets in 19 markets worldwide including Japan, Australia, China and France.

The Downtown East store, estimated to be 10,200 sq ft, will open in the Pasir Ris entertainment hub's new wing. It aims to cater to the needs of families and youth and provide "affordable essentials for people of all ages to enjoy".

The store at Great World City mall in Kim Seng Promenade is smaller at about 9,000 sq ft and "presents local shoppers and tourists alike with the opportunity to shop for their favourite quality clothing at a central location without having to worry about busy shopping crowds", said the statement.

Further details of the respective stores will be announced closer to their opening dates.