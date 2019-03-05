Ultra-small handbag a big hit among fashionistas in Paris

PARIS (AFP) - It is so small wags joke that it can hold only a Tic Tac.

But French brand Jacquemus' Le Mini Chiquito bag is arguably the biggest thing at Paris fashion week.

A shrunken version of the miniature and already cult Le Chiquito bag, favoured by folk like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, it is a mere 5.2cm long.

Elle magazine headlined it as the "New It Bag" before quickly admitting that it can hold only an AirPod earphone.

One fashion editor said it was "the perfect size to put probiotics and digestive enzymes".

The bag has also unleashed the imagination of Twitter and Instagram users.

Some saw hidden depths in its tiny interior, saying it was a dreamcatcher into which you have to "whisper a secret" while another said it "represents the compartmentalised trauma we carry with us each day".