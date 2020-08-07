The look that never grows old

The Peter Pan collar was made popular by the costume worn by actress Maude Adams in the 1905 Broadway production of Peter Pan, where she played the titular character. More than 100 years later, the demure lapel has been refreshed with an edgier touch this spring.

Louis Vuitton's oversized styles are splashed with vibrant 1970s prints while at Celine, lace-trimmed collars peek out from varsity sweaters.

Like its namesake, the boy in the fairy tale who would not grow up, this timeless style injects youth and innocence to any outfit.

Fashion aficionado, celebrated style maven and editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar Singapore Kenneth Goh gives tips and tricks to get you looking and feeling fabulous.

How to work Peter Pan collars into your wardrobe

1 Inject sweet innocence into your look with this two-in-one blouse that melds a white top with a cool tartan vest.

2 Work the look for Singapore’s tropical climate. Opt for a T-shirt with a central logo or motif as an alternative to the varsity sweatshirt. Then roll up your sleeves to add some rock ’n’ roll edge.

3 Update your look instantly with one of the new baguette bag shapes or pillow clutches. This version in a buttercup hue is roomy enough to store all of your necessities while giving you a thoroughly modern take on the Peter Pan collar.

4 White pointed boots lend a masculine touch to this pretty girl-next-door look. Perfect with washed denim jeans in the looser boyfriend fit, as well as fitted ones in deep indigo washes, a pair of pristine boots will add a cool sophisticated edge.

5 This pair of oversized sunglasses with ombre lens recreates a dreamy 1970s look. The pink shade works for all skin tones and its extra-large size hides dark eye circles while injecting a cool factor effortlessly.