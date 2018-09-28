The designer who clad Steve Jobs

NEW YORK • For Ralph Lauren, it was a wide necktie and an out-sized vision that set in motion a five-decade career in fashion, one that would eventually render a house painter's son from New York City a multibillionaire and a globally legible brand.

For Brunello Cucinelli, a farmer's son from a rural backwater in Umbria, Italy, the path to international success and a great fortune began almost as improbably - with a single sweater.