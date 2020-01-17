Tattoo artist Kat Von D sells off her namesake beauty brand

Celebrity tattoo artist and founder of her namesake make-up brand Kat Von D is stepping down from her company KatVonD Beauty, after 12 years at the helm.

Kat Von D announced on Instagram on Friday (Jan 17) morning she would be selling all her shares of the brand to her partner, LVMH-owned beauty company Kendo Brands.

In Singapore, Kendo also manages Marc Jacobs Beauty and Fenty Beauty - which, alongside KatVonD Beauty, are stocked in Sephora.

In an Instagram post of herself wearing red lipstick and black gloves with the words "My dearest fans…", Von D wrote: "As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my make-up line, it has become clear to me I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity."

She is departing the brand to focus on other artistic endeavours, namely her vegan shoe line and upcoming music album.

The 38-year-old new mother of one also referenced her son, who was born in November 2018.

KatVonD Beauty launched in 2008 with four red lipstick colours. Now available in 36 countries, the brand has gained international favour for cult favourite products such as the Tattoo Liner and Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks.

The company will continue offering its current product line-up, but undergo a global branding revamp to become KvD Vegan Beauty, effective immediately, confirmed Kendo in a press statement.