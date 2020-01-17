Tattoo artist Kat Von D sells off her namesake beauty brand

Celebrity tattoo artist and founder of her namesake make-up brand Kat Von D is departing the brand to focus on other artistic endeavours, namely her vegan shoe line and upcoming music album.
Celebrity tattoo artist and founder of her namesake make-up brand Kat Von D is stepping down from her company KatVonD Beauty, after 12 years at the helm.

Kat Von D announced on Instagram on Friday (Jan 17) morning she would be selling all her shares of the brand to her partner, LVMH-owned beauty company Kendo Brands.

In Singapore, Kendo also manages Marc Jacobs Beauty and Fenty Beauty - which, alongside KatVonD Beauty, are stocked in Sephora.

In an Instagram post of herself wearing red lipstick and black gloves with the words "My dearest fans…", Von D wrote: "As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my make-up line, it has become clear to me I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity."

She is departing the brand to focus on other artistic endeavours, namely her vegan shoe line and upcoming music album.

The 38-year-old new mother of one also referenced her son, who was born in November 2018.

KatVonD Beauty launched in 2008 with four red lipstick colours. Now available in 36 countries, the brand has gained international favour for cult favourite products such as the Tattoo Liner and Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks.

The company will continue offering its current product line-up, but undergo a global branding revamp to become KvD Vegan Beauty, effective immediately, confirmed Kendo in a press statement.

This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour! As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity. It's hard to admit this, since I've always said "You can do everything and anything." But I don't think admitting one's limits is a bad thing. With that said, I've decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years. This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that. The transition for you, my loyal customers, will be seamless. In order to avoid any confusion with such a big change, Kat Von D Beauty will take a moment to rebrand itself, so you will start noticing the change from KatVonD Beauty to KvD Vegan Beauty. I'd like to thank my beloved fans+followers who supported my vision to create a brand that stood for compassion, true artistry, and challenged modern ideals of beauty — most of which I never could relate to. I was able to create a makeup line that made outsiders like me feel like we have a place in this "beauty" world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, whether it was embraced by the majority or not. And I just couldn't have done any of this without you! Lastly, thank you for understanding+respecting my choice, as it was a difficult one to make, but one I am proud of regardless, and am confident that the team will continue the KvD legacy! Here's to many, many more years of KvD Vegan Beauty!
This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour! As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can’t do everything at the maximum capacity. It's hard to admit this, since I’ve always said “You can do everything and anything.” But I don’t think admitting one's limits is a bad thing. With that said, I’ve decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years. This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that. The transition for you, my loyal customers, will be seamless. In order to avoid any confusion with such a big change, Kat Von D Beauty will take a moment to rebrand itself, so you will start noticing the change from KatVonD Beauty to KvD Vegan Beauty. I'd like to thank my beloved fans+followers who supported my vision to create a brand that stood for compassion, true artistry, and challenged modern ideals of beauty — most of which I never could relate to. I was able to create a makeup line that made outsiders like me feel like we have a place in this “beauty” world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, whether it was embraced by the majority or not. And I just couldn’t have done any of this without you! Lastly, thank you for understanding+respecting my choice, as it was a difficult one to make, but one I am proud of regardless, and am confident that the team will continue the KvD legacy! Here’s to many, many more years of KvD Vegan Beauty!

