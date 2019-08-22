Style News: New Singapore brands, Burberry pop-up at MBS, new celeb beauty line

New made-in-Singapore clean skincare brand

Another home-grown clean skincare label has joined the market. The Skin Firm was founded in April this year by former beauty journalist May Yip, who used to write for The Straits Times.

It started when family friends, who ran a Singapore-owned skincare manufacturing business reached out to tap on the 39-year-old's beauty and marketing expertise. The company had previously manufactured business-to-business products for over three decades, says Ms Yip, who is also director at public relations agency Bolt Communications.

"They were ready to launch a retail brand - they had the formulation, but I was still very involved in the making (of the products)," she adds.

Over two years, she flew between Singapore and Thailand - the products are made in Bangkok - to consult on the ingredients, textures and beauty trends.

The brand has five products - a sunscreen ($15.90), micellar water ($22.90), cleanser ($18.90), essence ($29.90) and face serum ($33.90).

Save for the sunscreen, all are more than 95 per cent naturally derived, spotlighting ingredients like coconut and Himalayan red rice for cleansing and skin-plumping respectively.

The products are formulated by an all-female team of chemists and chemical engineers in Bangkok. Because they have their own manufacturing facility, they can keep costs low and produce in small batches, which keeps the natural products fresh, says Ms Yip.

"Doing everything in-house is a lot more affordable, and the cost savings are transferred to the consumer as well," she adds. "It's lab to shelf."

The products are available online at www.skinfirm.co.

Home-grown fashion label hher



PHOTO: COURTESY OF HHER



She went from designing floats for NUS Rag and Flag day to launching her own fashion label, but founder of new label hher Chua Sihui embraces any opportunity to tap into her creative side.

The 31-year-old graduated with a degree in business administration, but had always longed to be in the fields of fashion or the arts.

"A little part of me always wished I had taken a more creative path in life, and this calling grew stronger by the day," she says. "I was always interested in fashion."

Eventually, she left her full-time job of seven years in retail marketing for brands such as Lancôme, Parfums Christian Dior and NARS, to pursue a diploma in fashion technology at fashion school TaF.tc in Singapore at the end of 2016.

In May this year, she launched hher with her own savings. The womenswear label is described as offering timeless, modern minimalistic pieces with added quirks or pops of colour.

For her debut collection, prices range from $49 for a sleeveless top to $119 for a shirt dress.

The pieces are wholly designed and made in Singapore, in a small factory based here that employs all-female seamstresses, says Ms Chua, who herself works out of a home studio.

Prizing quality, she uses mostly European, Japanese or Korean fabrics for their drape properties and comfort on the skin. Her second collection will be made from 100 per cent Japanese and Korean fabrics.

The brand may be young, but expect four to six collections a year from hher, with a mix of big and small capsule collections. "I've started it without any additional funding and tried to do everything myself as much as possible. Hopefully, we'll be able to go places in the near future."

The label is available at Kapok Singapore at the National Design Centre and online at hherstudios.com.

Burberry pop-up



PHOTO: COURTESY OF BURBERRY



From Aug 23 to Sept 5, get lost in a sea of Burberry textiles at a new pop-up at The Shoppes Marina Bay Sands Singapore, which celebrates the new Thomas Burberry Monogram collection, The British luxury fashion house has constructed an immersive installation paying homage to the brand's new logo and monogram, which interlocks 'TB' patterns inspired by its founder and designed by chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. It last showed in Hong Kong's IFC Mall.

Walk among an abstract kingdom of Monogram castles, created from cardboard building blocks, silver and gold mirrored cubes, and Monogram packing tape which mimic the contrasting architecture of historic British royal buildings.

Housed within the installation is the new collection for men and women: a sharp line-up of ready-to-wear shirts, trenches, hoodies, sweatshirts, bags, accessories and more. It will be available for sale at the installation.

The pop-up is open from 10.30am to 11pm at B2, Central Promenade (near to the Burberry store), The Shoppes Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

Millie Bobby Brown announces own makeup line



PHOTO: FLORENCE BY MILLS



The latest celebrity to start her own beauty label is Millie Bobby Brown, the 15-year-old star of Stranger Things.

The Netflix darling announced the launch of Florence by Mills in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Aug 20), with a website launch planned for Aug 27.

The brand is said to be a 15-product clean makeup and skincare line - vegan, cruelty-free and PETA-certified - targeted at Gen Z girls.

Products include eye gel pads, cream blush and light skin tints, reportedly priced between US$10 and US$34. The full line will retail at American drugstore Ulta Beauty, Britain-based Boots, and online at florencebymills.com.

Named after Brown's great-grandmother Florence, the brand was created to fill a gap in the beauty market for young people, and taps on the English actress' experience in makeup chairs since she was 10, she said in an interview with fashion and beauty website WWD.

She did miss out on a opportunity to capitalise on her initials and name her brand MLBB - which is short for "my lips but better" in beauty lingo - but her star may just shine bright enough to pull in customers.