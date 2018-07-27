Style News: Japanese beauty brand Utena lands in Singapore

JAPANESE BEAUTY BRAND UTENA LANDS IN SINGAPORE

Utena, a leading beauty brand in Japan, announced its official launch in Singapore this week. Established in 1927, it is also distributed in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Thailand.

The brand's star product, the Premium Puresa Golden Jelly Series ($16.90 for a box of three masks), is available in Singapore.

It contains one of the highest-known concentrations of beauty serum (33g) in a mask. It undergoes a six-day soaking period to ensure the serum is fully absorbed into the mask and is free of artificial fragrance, colourants, mineral oils, alcohol, silicon and UV absorbers.

The brand is also launching the Matomage Hair Styling series (from $7.90), where the products are fortified with natural ingredients such as beeswax, shea butter, beauty oils and moisture-absorbing ingredients.

Utena products are available at selected Watsons stores, Yue Hwa stores, Welcia-BHG drugstores, Tokyu Hands, Don Don Donki, Metro Singapore, and on e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada, Redmart and Qoo10.

The Matomage Hair Styling series will arrive in stores next month.

KORA ORGANICS LAUNCHES NEW FACIAL MASK

Kora Organicsby Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr has launched a new Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask - a two-in-one organic facial exfoliating mask.

It can be used as a rinse-off exfoliator, a leave-on mask or both. It contains ingredients such as turmeric, papaya enzymes and Aspen bark, which collectively have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that the brand says will leave your skin brighter.

Priced at $68 for 100ml, it is available exclusively at Sephora Ion Orchard, B2-09, 2 Orchard Turn.

Ankita Varma