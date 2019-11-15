Style News: Bvlgari's Christmas installations, pop-ups by Cartier and Dior

BVLGARI CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AT ION ORCHARD

This year's holiday decorations at Ion Orchard have traded in Disney for bejewelled glamour. Italian luxury jeweller Bvlgari has decked the mall with an 18.5m Fireworks Tree and an 18.5m free-standing Serpenti Necklace light structure inspired by Bvlgari's iconic Serpenti jewellery piece.

You will not find actual jewels on the towering structures - the opulence comes from a 15km strip of 200K LED RGB lights in the tree, and 150,000 micro LED lights in the necklace structure.

The dazzling structures were also designed to be interactive installations. Members of the public can download the corresponding mobile app for each, and through that light up the structures in an array of colour effects.

The apps are free for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Bvlgari's Dream Maker Holiday Installations are on display outside Ion Orchard until Jan 1, 2020, from 10am to 11pm daily.

CARTIER BRINGS CLASH DE CARTIER POP-UP TO SOUTH-EAST ASIA

Eat, read, and listen to tunes - all in the presence of stunning jewellery - at Cartier's first and largest experiential pop-up in Singapore and South-east Asia.

The jewellery house brings its Clash de Cartier Studio showcase to STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery at Robertson Quay, after a much raved about global debut in Paris earlier this year (2019). This weekend, see the art gallery transformed into a series of interactive rooms themed to literature, music and art.

The pop-up celebrates the brand's Clash de Cartier collection of "clashing" jewellery - classic but edgy - and the rooms where it is displayed feature some element of clashing.



The Cafe at the Clash de Cartier Studio pop-up in Singapore. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CARTIER



In the Bookstore, browse books that were curated for their contradictions in genres and content, or bring home a personalised haiku as a souvenir. The Record Store lets visitors listen to a playlist of mixed genres, curated by French sound designer Michel Gaubert, under sound showers.

The final stop is an in-house cafe designed to model an opposition of cultures - one half has locally inspired decor and the other a contemporary European design.

Clash de Cartier Studio is open from today to Sunday (Nov 15 to 17), 11am to 9pm. To visit, pre-register for hourly sessions at clashdecartier.sg/register.

FESTIVE CHEER AT DIOR'S POP-UP IN JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT



The Dior Atelier of Dreams pop-up at Jewel Changi Airport. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DIOR PARFUMS



The next time you are in Jewel Changi Airport with some time to kill, treat yourself to a luxurious session of beauty sampling at the new pop-up by Dior Parfums.

Fitted in gold and white, the Dior Atelier of Dreams pop-up was conceptualised to give a glimpse into the exclusive Dior Ateliers on 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, where Christian Dior himself has worked.

Here, you can test the Maison's full range of skincare and make-up - including the Rouge Dior lipsticks and new limited-edition holiday collection.

If you are shopping for gifts, Dior is offering personalised engraving on products with a minimum purchase of $150.

The pop-up runs till Dec 31 at Jewel Changi Airport, Level 1, Unit #01-K201B.