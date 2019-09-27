Style News

EVERYTHING MUST GO AT METRO

With every storm there is a rainbow, and this one comes in the form of bargain buys at Metro Centrepoint.

Following the department store's announcement that it was leaving the mall, Metro has been busy with clearance sales the past few weeks.

The Straits Times sniffs out the best buys before its last day of operations on Oct 6.

On the fashion front, ladies' apparel has up to 85 per cent discounts, with shoe brands like Melissa going for up to 40 per cent off. You can also snag a luxury bag from the likes of Valentino, Kate Spade and Balenciaga at 40 per cent off.

For the men, all Puma and Timberland merchandise are at 70 per cent off.

For those who have been itching to replace their mattresses, King Koil Sleep Definition Celebration queen mattresses are going for $888, knocked down from their usual $5,999. Pair it with premium bedlinen, such as Balmain's 100 per cent Egyptian cotton bed sets at $189 (previously $559 to $579).

Spruce up the rest of your home with clearance items going at up to 90 per cent off. All display sets have to go - and as a fun touch, customers can place a bid a la television show The Price Is Right - for Metro to discern if it is a fair offer.

BUY A PINK BEAUTY PRODUCT FOR A GOOD CAUSE

This year, as part of the Estee Lauder Companies' annual corporate philanthropic initiative The Breast Cancer Campaign, five brands under the group are launching limited-edition pink ribbon products. The launch coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month next month.

Among the five products are a pink bottle of Estee Lauder's best-selling Advanced Night Repair ($175, right), a lipstick duo in pink packaging from Bobbi Brown ($65) and a moisturising lotion from Clinique ($85) that comes with a keyring featuring a pink ribbon.

The five products will be available from Tuesday to the end of the year at the respective brand counters, with part of the proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

This marks the 27th year of the company's global campaign since it was founded by the late Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992. The initiative has raised more than US$79 million (S$109 million) to support global research, education and medical services.

BEAUTY POP-UPS ALONG ORCHARD ROAD

From now till the middle of October, a stroll down Orchard Road will unearth beauty experiences. Immersive pop-ups by Shiseido and Clarins will take shoppers through star products in their respective lines and ply them with freebies and photo ops.

Outside Taka-shimaya, learn about Japanese beauty at a tie-up between Watsons and three top Shiseido brands - Anessa, Senka and Tsubaki.

The zones have been furnished like a museum, with interactive displays providing information on the products' history and formulation of ingredients. Eight artefacts from the Shiseido Corporate Museum in Kakegawa were flown out of Japan for the first time to be exhibited at the pop-up.

Visitors can sample free collagen teas or make purchases on the spot with on-site discounts of up to 30 per cent. The pop-up runs till Oct 20.

Down the road, outside Mandarin Gallery, the House of Clarins pop-up is a home-themed set-up with six beauty rooms corresponding to rooms in a house.

Via an augmented-reality game accessed on your phone, collect samples - including cleansers at a laundry room and a personalised skincare recipe in a kitchen - before scooping up free fruit tea from Chinese bubble tea brand HeyTea at the end. House of Clarins runs until Oct 12.