From a new jewellery collection to the reopening of a refurbished flagship store, here is a round-up of style news.

MINIMALIST WATCH BRAND AUGUST BERG LAUNCHES HERE

Fans of minimalist watches no longer have to restrict themselves to monochromatic tones.

New watch brand August Berg has made its global launch in Singapore, with a collection of stylish timepieces in colours of the rainbow.

Distributed by retail group Norbreeze, August Berg was founded by Danish entrepreneur Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg and is named after his son, Carl August.

The watches are designed in Denmark and made to be versatile enough to go from the boardroom to the beach.

The debut collection, called Serenity, comprises 28 designs in 32mm and 40mm dials.

You can select from three variations of watch straps: mesh, Italian leather or perlon - a plaited strap with invisible belt holes. From there, choose your watch face in colours such as sky blue, rose gold and a striking dark green. Prices range from $239 to $339.

Available online at augustberg.com and at Norbreeze retail stores, including Raffles City, Nex and Takashimaya from the middle of the month.

GOLDEN FOUR-LEAF CLOVERS IN NEW VAN CLEEF & ARPELS COLLECTION

High jewellery maison Van Cleef & Arpels' iconic four-leaf clover motif returns in the brand's newest collection, in a mix of yellow gold, diamonds and gold mother-of-pearl.

The Alhambra Guilloche collection, which launched here on Monday, highlights the guilloche technique - an intricate and precise technique of engraving a pattern.

The sleek new collection comprises an original pendant, a bracelet and a long necklace, with the bracelet and necklace featuring alternating guilloche and diamond-paved motifs.

Each Alhambra motif is adorned with a delicate beaded contour and a central gold bead - remaining faithful to the collection's original aesthetic dating back to 1968.

Accompanying the collection are two Sweet Alhambra watches in the same technique - a yellow-gold Alhambra dial with an alligator-skin strap and a jewellery watch with four-leaf clover motifs of gold, diamonds and gold mother-of-pearl.

Priced from $4,700 to $85,000, the Alhambra Guilloche collection is available at all Van Cleef & Arpels stores, including Ngee Ann City and Marina Bay Sands.

TRY ON VIRTUAL SUITS AT REFURBISHED BOSS FLAGSHIP

German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss has opened its newly refurbished flagship store.

Located in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, the shiny new outlet (01-14) welcomes shoppers with wooden finishings, granite flooring and integrated skylights for a homey atmosphere.

To celebrate the opening, interactive installations have been set up for customers to try before they buy.

Take on the Virtual Reality Suit Challenge and try on a jacket from Boss. Then, using VR goggles, try various physical activities such as surfing. Every participant will walk away with a $50 voucher so he can pick up a piece of his own.

From today to Sunday, look forward to curated food pop-ups at the store, whipped up by celebrity chef Janice Wong. Each day, from 2 to 5pm, enjoy delicacies inspired by one of three fashion destinations: a deli bar for New York (today), dim sum bar for Shanghai (tomorrow) and tiramisu bar for Milan (Sunday).