Streetwear designer Matthew M. Williams is new Givenchy head

PARIS • American streetwear designer Matthew M. Williams was named the new head of French fashion house Givenchy on Monday.

The 34-year-old creator is the second American streetwear star to be given the reins of a major French luxury label, after his friend Virgil Abloh, who designs Louis Vuitton menswear.

Like Abloh, Chicago-born Williams first worked with rapper Kanye West before striking out on his own with his 1017 ALYX 9SM brand. Based in Italy, where Williams lives, it has become so hot it got a name check alongside Nike in Canadian singer Drake's song Toosie Side.

"It's been my life-long dream to be in this position and it is surreal that it is finally here," Williams said on Instagram.

"I have worked every day for 15 years towards this single goal."

"At the same time, it's bitter-sweet because we are living in unprecedented times and I just hope in some way, I can bring hope and, with my community, create positive change for the industry and for the world," he added.

Williams has previously said he owes everything to West, who is married to Kim Kardashian.

"He is the person who gave me my first break. I created a suit jacket for him to wear to the Grammys when I was 21. He then asked me how much I got paid, to which I replied, 'Nothing.' He said, 'Okay, I'm going to give you double nothing to come work with me.'"

"The next day, I was on a plane with him to Japan. He's been an amazing friend and mentor," Williams said.

The designer later founded the cult music and fashion collective Been Trill with West, Abloh and fellow American streetwear sensation Preston Heron.

Mr Sidney Toledano of LVMH, the French fashion giant of which Givenchy is a part, said he had watched Williams grow into a great talent.

The name of Williams' own brand comes from his daughter Alyx (pronounced "a-leeks") and his date of birth, Oct 17.

As well as his street cred, Williams has eco credentials from his belief that clothes should be made to last a lifetime.

The American replaces British designer Clare Waight Keller, who stepped down in April after three years at the fabled, but until her arrival, rather faded house.

Her biggest coup was making the wedding dress for Meghan Markle when she married Britain's Prince Harry in 2018.

Waight Keller, 49, also created a menswear range for the label that was once the favourite of Audrey Hepburn as well as bringing it back into the Paris haute couture ranks.

Williams will design only Givenchy's men's and women's collections, which is sure to spark speculation that the brand is withdrawing from the elite Paris shows. His first Givenchy show will be in Paris in October.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE