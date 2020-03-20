Some luxury beauty lines in Singapore

Burberry Beauty

The British brand, known for its checked trench coats, has a successful beauty line too. Burberry Beauty launched in Singapore in 2010, and is available at Sephora Ion Orchard and Tangs.

The Liquid Velvet lipstick ($48) is the brand's bestseller, while its newest launch, in January, is the Matte Glow foundation ($85).

Chanel Beauty

Chanel's storied beauty history begins back in 1921 with the iconic Chanel No. 5 fragrance. Make-up was introduced in 1924 and skincare in 1927. Chanel Beauty entered Singapore in 1980.

Now, with new launches every month, lipstick remains its best-selling product - namely the Rouge Coco Flash and Rouge Allure Velvet ($52).

The brand opened its first standalone boutique at Marina Bay Sands in 2010, and now has five boutiques here excluding counters. It held its first beauty pop-up concept in Singapore in 2017.

Christian Louboutin Beauty

The Parisian beauty house founded in 2012 launched exclusively at Tangs in July last year.

Eye, lip and nail products are the main offerings - in shades including Rouge Louboutin, the iconic red found on the lacquered soles of Christian Louboutin heels. A lipstick costs $142.

It is full circle for the house, whose signature red-soled stiletto was born after the designer spontaneously applied red nail polish to the soles of a prototype.

Parfums Christian Dior

Established in 1947, Parfums Christian Dior was another early powerhouse in luxury beauty, favoured for its fragrances and lipsticks. It later launched skincare in 1967. Popular products now include the Rouge Dior lipstick ($52) and Lip Glow balm ($50).

Singapore has three Dior beauty boutiques, nine counters and a Maison Christian Dior boutique, which, at the time of opening in 2018, was the brand's first standalone fragrance and lifestyle boutique in Asia.