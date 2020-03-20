Sneaker Con Singapore postponed, new date to be announced later

SINGAPORE - The Singapore edition of Sneaker Con, which was set to take place in Marina Bay Sands on June 20 and 21, has been postponed.

This is in line with a new measure announced last Friday (March 13) for all ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events with 250 participants or more to be deferred or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A new date for the convention will be announced soon, said organisers.

Sneaker Con is the world's premier event for sneaker enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade their shoe collections.

The Singapore edition, which is the inaugural South-east Asian sneaker convention, is presented by JD Sports and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

The postponement of Sneaker Con comes after news of the cancellations of major events in Singapore, including the well-loved Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar organised by the People's Association and the annual travel fair held by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas).