Singapore fashion insiders mourn

Since news of Karl Lagerfeld's death broke on Tuesday evening, the fashion world has been in mourning. Singapore fashion insiders who have been impacted by Lagerfeld's legacy share their thoughts on the unforgettable man.

"Karl's wit - both on and off the runway - informed my creative vision and helped shape my sartorial discourse. As a stylist and writer, Karl was someone I looked up to for fashion inspiration - from the dramatic fur techniques he employed at Fendi to the genius collections he launched every season on the Chanel runways. Combining technical wizardry with humour and camp, he made fashion so very, very exciting. No one in fashion can say he hasn't been touched by the genius of Karl."

Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Kenneth Goh, who is in his 40s and has been in the fashion industry for more than 10 years

"It's so sad because it's really the end of an era. He was the last great fashion designer from a golden age. He rewrote the rules about how fashion shows should be perceived. He was one of the first big-name designers who created huge over-the-top sets for his shows. He knew how to play up to the media and market himself as a brand. Now, his image itself has become an icon. "

Fashion director and show producer Daniel Boey, 53, who has been dubbed the "godfather of Singapore fashion"

"I saw him in Singapore at the Chanel Cruise show in 2014 and was struck by how unsweaty he looked in our tropical heat and humidity. We were all perspiring, but all I saw was a fine beading of sweat on his upper lip. Insane. But it was in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 that I saw an unexpected side of the 'Kaiser'. We were at the Chanel Cruise 2016 show after-party and Karl was dancing with a few women, moving with such grace and elegance that I was reminded of old Hollywood movies. He was literally a glittering presence on the dance floor in his sequinned jacket."

Ms Sharon Lim, 51, lecturer at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' school of fashion studies and former Elle Singapore editor-in-chief

"When he took up the offer to work at Chanel in 1983, everybody told him not to flog a dead horse. But he did, and he did the impossible - that horse became a unicorn. Karl was truly the first disrupter, before disruption even became a buzzword. He makes you consider and reconsider what is truly modern and stylish."

SPH Magazines group editor Dhylan Boey, 41, who has been managing editor at Prestige and lifestyle editor at HerWorld

"Karl Lagerfeld made me feel like anything was possible. He made me want to learn more and he has had a massive impact with regard to how I see the fashion world and my work. I was always amazed that he was able to come up with the right thing at the right time. He was truly a Renaissance man."

Designer Goh Ling Ling, 45, founder of luxury bag brand Ling Wu

