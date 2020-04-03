Shop for pre-loved clothes

THE KINT STORY

Started by two National University of Singapore graduates in 2018, The Kint Story features a curated collection of pre-loved clothing, each piece with a distinct style.

Kint is short for Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold lacquer.

Just like how the veins of golden alloy emphasise and celebrate the pottery's imperfections, The Kint Story hopes to showcase the inherent beauty of pre-loved clothing. Where to buy: thekintstory.com

KARANGUNIBOYZ

Since last year, two brothers who are self-proclaimed hoarders have been selling a variety of second-hand and vintage clothing, a majority of which are vintage T-shirts.

The business pays homage to the neighbourhood rag-and-bone man and hopes to remove the stigma of reusing and wearing second-hand clothing. Where to buy: Instagram (@karanguniboyz)

SADCATSHOP

Run by university student Shi Rui, SadCatShop sells pre-loved clothes that lean towards feminine styles.

Guided by the ethos of helping buyers to make more conscious decisions while shopping, each piece is hand-picked by Shi Rui. Where to buy: Instagram (@sadcatshop).

REFASH

Started by Singapore Management University graduate Aloysius Sng in late 2015, fashion portal Refash helps women buy and sell second-hand clothes.

It offers pre-loved clothes from a variety of brands, such as local fashion label Love, Bonito and American chain Forever 21.

The store has 10 physical locations islandwide including Orchard Gateway and Northpoint City, where customers can drop off their clothes to be sold and buy second-hand clothes.

They can also do so online at refash.sg