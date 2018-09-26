Rise of digital supermodels divides industry

Balmain's computer-generated trio (from far left) Margot, Shudu and Zhi, and virtual influencer Miquela (above), who has 1.4 million Instagram followers.
Balmain's computer-generated trio (from far left) Margot, Shudu and Zhi, and virtual influencer Miquela (right), who has 1.4 million Instagram followers.PHOTOS: BALMAIN/INSTAGRAM, MIQUELA/INSTAGRAM
Published
42 min ago

NEW YORK • Will the fashion trade eventually adopt this advertising model? Take these three women gazing into the camera in an advertisement for French luxury label Balmain - Shudu, Margot and Zhi are digital models whose rise is dividing the industry.

The computer-generated trio at the centre of Balmain's new campaign are the latest examples of fashion brands embracing techno-logy to lure digital-savvy younger clients.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 26, 2018, with the headline 'Rise of digital supermodels divides industry'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!