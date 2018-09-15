Rihanna celebrates women's bodies

NEW YORK • Everyone got to go home happy at the end of New York Fashion Week, after Rihanna celebrated women of every shape, size and colour in a show unveiling her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

The Barbadian superstar stepped out in a figure-hugging coffee dress and sunglasses, smiling and waving to the huge crowd on Wednesday that packed Brooklyn Naval Yard.

If there was a theme, it was anything goes, and Rihanna had all underwear needs covered - from tomboy boxers to sexy thongs.

Supermodel Bella Hadid towered above some of the shorter women, holding hands with them at the end.

Earlier in the evening, Marc Jacobs, the darling of American high fashion, brought the house down with a dexterous display of 1950s glamour, pastels and ruffles.

Guest of honour was rap star Nicki Minaj, in a low-cut red dress with oversized giant ruffled sleeves.

