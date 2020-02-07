Picks for flu season

1 SISLEY PARIS PHYTO-HYDRA TEINT SPF15, $135

With the weather hot one minute and muggy the next, I have been gravitating towards tinted moisturisers - lightweight base products that promise skincare benefits first before adding coverage.

This one from Sisley is pricey but, as it says on the packaging, it is beautifying. The consistency dispenses like a regular foundation, yet spreads out into a thin fluid that applies smoothly over the skin, sinking in almost like a serum.

It will not cover raging breakouts - this is for days when your skin simply needs to be evened out in tone and redness. The satin finish lets your real skin peek through and the natural glow makes your face look instantly healthy.

I think of it as my cheat product for a "model off-duty" look. With the added SPF15, it could be good for the gym or running simple errands - if you can bear to "waste" it.

Available at all Sisley Paris counters, including Robinsons Raffles City

2 DRUNK ELEPHANT F-BALM ELECTROLYTE WATERFACIAL, $74

Cult skincare label Drunk Elephant has launched its first overnight mask and this baby is packed with all kinds of nourishing ingredients.

The self-professed "electrolyte cocktail" mixes trending ingredients such as niacinamide, plant-derived squalane, ceramides, omega fatty acids and newer ones such as the fatty acid Vitamin F which gives the product its name. All have properties that replenish your skin barrier.

I cannot speak on the science, but it is a luxurious mask that doubles as a rich moisturiser, especially when my skin was dehydrated from flu last month. Its efficacy depends on how much you apply at night - slather it on and you wake up feeling deeply hydrated.

I prefer to use two to three pumps for a more modest application, which leaves my face plump in the morning, yet not overly wet.

Tip: Store it in the fridge for an extra cooling night-time treat.

Available at Sephora Ion Orchard and Ngee Ann City, or online at bit.ly/SepDEFW

3 PIXI HYDRATING MILKY MIST, $24

This rediscovery from Pixi has been living on my desk for the last two months. The soothing mist, a cult favourite, is formulated with hyaluronic acid to plump skin by trapping moisture.

The mist itself is incredibly fine and sprays evenly over the face, so you do not feel attacked by droplets supposedly meant to soothe your skin.

You can use it before make-up as a lazy girl's moisturiser, but I like it best at various points in the day when I feel my make-up needs a refresh. I spritz generously to re-hydrate and calm areas that are starting to look patchy.

Personally, the true test of a good mist is if it does not leave droplets that break apart my midday make-up - and congratulations, Hydrating Milky Mist, you have passed.

Available at all Sephora stores and bit.ly/SepPxHMM

4 CHANEL LES 4 OMBRES EYESHADOW QUAD IN 354 WARM MEMORIES, $96

This is an instant favourite and my top pick from the desert-inspired Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 make-up collection, which launched islandwide last month.

I have not had much luck with Chanel's baked eyeshadow formula, but these four shades are pigmented and sweep easily over the eyelids, the muted magenta hues adding a pop of colour to tired eyes - and believe me, I am often tired.

The quad, called Warm Memories, brings forth romantic visions of frolicking in the desert, scarves billowing behind me in the sandy breeze. I imagine it is what Carrie Bradshaw and friends would have worn in Sex And The City 2.

Granted, it is a common colour scheme you might already have in your collection. But the versatility in this quad - neutral crease shades, a light topper and a deeper shade for when you feel like going darker - is something not all quads can deliver. I know I will use every shade.

Available at all Chanel Fragrance and Beauty stores

5 PHILOSOPHY LIPS OF HOPE TINTED LIP BALM, $28

I must have gone through five lip balms these last two months and can safely conclude this tinted lip balm from Philosophy takes the cake.

More like a lip treatment than a standard balm, it is rich, moisturising and feels genuinely nourishing on the lips, without being goopy or caking up unpleasantly.

Best of all, it comes in four pigmented shades that include darker, wearable deep nude tones that do not pull pink or neon orange like many other tinted lip balms.

The shade Fig, a gorgeous terracotta, lasts for hours and fades to a natural flush of colour without drying out my lips. The product is aptly named, for it has restored my hope in tinted lip balms.

Available at all Sephora stores and bit.ly/SepPLOH

• This article includes affiliate links. When you buy through affiliate links in the article, we may earn a small commission.