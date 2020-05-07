Coronavirus: Paris to hold men's fashion week in virtual format July 9-13

Published
13 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris will hold a men's fashion week in virtual format from July 9 to July 13 for the Men Spring/Summer collections 2021, organisers said on Wednesday (May 6).

"This event will be structured around a dedicated platform,"the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement.

"Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video."

In late March, organisers said they had to cancel the men's and haute couture fashion weeks in Paris because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content