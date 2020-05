Coronavirus: Paris to hold men's fashion week in virtual format July 9-13

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris will hold a men's fashion week in virtual format from July 9 to July 13 for the Men Spring/Summer collections 2021, organisers said on Wednesday (May 6).

"This event will be structured around a dedicated platform,"the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement.

"Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video."

In late March, organisers said they had to cancel the men's and haute couture fashion weeks in Paris because of the coronavirus outbreak.