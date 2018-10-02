Paris puts on a cool fashion show

When Hollywood stars and some of the world's top models get together, it is usually their fans who get the goosebumps.

But it was actresses Elle Fanning, Andie MacDowell (right) and Eva Longoria and supermodels Winnie Harlow and Ming Xi (left) who had the shivers from a chill breeze, as they prepared to walk down a floating runway in the River Seine for Paris fashion week's biggest show.

All river traffic on the Seine was halted for 30 minutes to make sure there would be no waves to knock the stars off their 60m pontoon perch. Just to make doubly sure that no one ended up in the drink, it was sheltered by an enormous celebrity-laden barge.

The show, organised by cosmetics giant L'Oreal, featured looks from 14 fashion-week designers, including Off White, Balmain, Elie Saab, Atlein, Giambattista Valli, Jacquemus, Miu Miu and Sonia Rykiel.

The show was broadcast live in 30 countries, according to L'Oreal, who held a similar gigantic show on the Champs Elysees, the French capital's grandest boulevard, last year.