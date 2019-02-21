On social media

KYLIE MINOGUE, SINGER: "I loved working with you. Unique, masterful, funny and generous." PHOTO: KYLIE MINOGUE/ INSTAGRAM
NAOMI CAMPBELL, SUPERMODEL: "Karl, too many memories to write... (Thanks) for taking the chance on a 16-year-old girl from South London and opening my eyes. May you rest with the highest." PHOTO: NAOMI CAMPBELL/ INSTAGRAM
MILEY CYRUS, SINGER: "In recent years, we have and will continue to lose so many legends... We have to take responsibility... We have to do what pioneers like Karl would want us to do - make big impacts and change the world thru fashion! #NoFur #Sustainability #LoveOnly #NoShame #JustLove."PHOTO: MILEY CYRUS INSTAGRAM
LIU WEN, CHINESE SUPERMODEL: "I still remember when I walked the Chanel show the first time in 2008... We may all age and pass on from this world, but your artistic vision will never disappear." PHOTO: LIU WEN/ INSTAGRAM
TAKE A BOW, KARL: "I wish I could give you one last hug," supermodel Gigi Hadid posted online after news broke on Tuesday of the death of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Other celebrities were also quick to share their memories of the 85-year-old.

