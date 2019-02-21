TAKE A BOW, KARL: "I wish I could give you one last hug," supermodel Gigi Hadid posted online after news broke on Tuesday of the death of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Other celebrities were also quick to share their memories of the 85-year-old.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 21, 2019, with the headline 'On social media'. Print Edition | Subscribe
