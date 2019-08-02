New shops at Jewel Changi Airport

It has been 31/2 months since Jewel Changi Airport opened to much fanfare.

Since then, the entertainment and retail complex has seen a daily average footfall of about 300,000 visitors, said a Jewel spokesman.

The spokesman declined to reveal exact figures for the opening weekend, but added that the airport complex expects the annual footfall to range from 40 million to 50 million, of which two-thirds will comprise local residents.

In the meantime, keeping the buzz alive is a second wave of retail additions to the 10-storey complex, which opened on April 17.

From May to last month, more than 10 new shops have opened at the 90,000 sq m of mall space dedicated to retail.

ANELLO, B1-275

Japanese fashion brand Anello has opened its first brick-and-mortar store outside Japan.

Previously, its products were sold here only in department stores such as Takashimaya and Tangs via official distributors.

The 625 sq ft store carries an extensive selection of bags, including Anello's iconic Kuchigane bags, characterised by a hidden wire under the top zipper that gives the bag its handy wide opening while maintaining its shape.

You can also pick up Jewel-exclusive collections, such as the Osaka Limited Edition range, named for its exclusive availability to the Osaka flagship store in Japan.

The range comprises water-repellent backpacks and shoulder bags starting at $80.

Since its arrival in Singapore in 2015, the brand has had problems with copycats here.

Addressing this at the store's opening on July 23, Mr Takeshi Yoshida, president of the Carrot Company, which owns Anello, said: "Unfortunately, there are some counterfeit Anello products on the Singapore market, which we are working with the local government and police to remove."

It was a three-year process looking for the right location to open a physical store in Singapore, he said, adding that it is the best option for anyone who wants to buy genuine Anello products.

"Changi Airport is the hub of Asia. We had been looking for a while to open in the Orchard area first, but it was hard.

"This was the second option, but the best option," he said.

APPLE, 02-234-236

Located next to the scene-stealing Rain Vortex is Apple's second store in Singapore - and the first in an airport mall.

Opened in mid-July, the duplex carries more than 200 of Apple's latest products that you can try for yourself, as well as a Genius Bar offering hands-on technical support.

Customers can also take part in the complimentary Today at Apple sessions - guided learning programmes that explore topics ranging from video to coding.

Exclusive to Jewel is an interactive session called The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk, in which customers can use their own devices or loan from the store.

Learn photography techniques on the iPhone and iPad in this one-hour session, which takes visitors through the mall to explore and capture Jewel's architectural highlights.

The new store also prioritises inclusivity in service, with more than 100 employees speaking 11 languages (including sign language) among them, and stationed to offer customers support.

FILA, 02-220

Italian sportswear brand Fila has opened its largest store at Jewel. The 2,730 sq ft store carries five collections - Fila White Line, Fila Originale, Fila x 3.1 Phillip Lim, Fila Red Line and Fila Fusion - a sub-brand of streetwear incorporating retro and on-trend elements.

The store also carries the iconic retro Fila sneakers, affectionately named "dad shoes", displayed on a wall charting the history of the chunky sneakers and their original design.

You can also find Jewel-exclusive items such as T-shirts, polo shirts and jackets from the Fila White Line that feature Singapore's city skyline and Merlion and Singapore Flyer motifs.

They will be available from the middle of the month.

SKECHERS, 02-201

Another of the mall's many duplex stores, Skechers at Jewel, at 5,000 sq ft, is the brand's biggest store in Singapore and South-east Asia.

The store has specially designed colourful wall murals by Singaporean artist collective Diplomat.

It is also the first Skechers brand experience store featuring customisation services.

On the second floor, customers can personalise Skechers shoes or apparel bought in-store - for selected models - with a selection of heat-pressed designs.

The store also carries pouches and drawstring bags you can customise.

Take your pick from the Jewel-exclusive collections - such as the retro-inspired Skechers Energy, Skechers D'Lites, Stamina and Monster series.

From the Skechers lifestyle category, these collections are brought into the store in small quantities direct from the United States.

URBAN REVIVO, 02-230

Chinese fast-fashion brand Urban Revivo has unveiled its first duplex store - its third outlet in Singapore after stores in Raffles City and Plaza Singapura.

Unique to the 9,600 sq ft space is interior design meant to emulate the canopy-like foliage of a forest, with white arches throughout the store serving as an architectural -interpretation of Jewel's signature landscaping.

Plasma screens on the walls project cerulean visuals in tribute to the mall's 40m waterfall.

The store was designed by Seoul-based artist duo Fabrikr, who are known for creating the installation concepts at sunglasses brand Gentle Monster's stores.

Commonly likened to its European competitor Zara, Urban Revivo arrived here in 2017. It refreshes its stock weekly and carries a limited number of pieces for each style. Its full Autumn/ Winter 2019 collection will launch in the store at the end of the month.

Since the two weeks of opening, the Jewel store is showing signs of exceeding its foot traffic figures at Plaza Singapura, which is about 10,000 shoppers a week, said brand general manager Tan Shi Ling.

Singapore was Urban Revivo's first international location outside China, where it has more than 200 stores. It entered London last year and opened a triplex store in Bangkok's IconSiam mall in December last year.

"The brand is new to this part of the world, so being in an airport is the perfect location to expose us to regional tourists and an international crowd," Ms Tan added.