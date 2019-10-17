Money FM Podcast: Man with world's largest Barbie doll collection creates fashion pieces out of toilet paper for his dolls

Influence: Man with the largest Barbie collection in the world creates gorgeous fashion pieces out of toilet paper for his Barbie dolls

14:16 mins

Synopsis: Jian Yang, the man with the largest Barbie collection in the world and author of ‘#FlushableFashion’ talks about creating stylish, fashion pieces for his Barbie dolls which he made out of toilet paper and spend only 10 minutes per piece.

