Money FM Podcast: Man with world's largest Barbie doll collection creates fashion pieces out of toilet paper for his dolls

The Straits Times talks about fashion with the Jiang Yang, the man with the largest Barbie collection in the world and author of ‘#FlushableFashion’ on this episode of Money FM podcast.
Influence: Man with the largest Barbie collection in the world creates gorgeous fashion pieces out of toilet paper for his Barbie dolls

Synopsis: Jian Yang, the man with the largest Barbie collection in the world and author of ‘#FlushableFashion’ talks about creating stylish, fashion pieces for his Barbie dolls which he made out of toilet paper and spend only 10 minutes per piece.

