Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Founder of local bespoke jewellery business Sara Tze Tan

Coffee with Claressa - Founder of local bespoke jewellery business Sara Tze Tan
17:06 mins
Synopsis: Founder of An Order of Bling - Sara Tze Tan - stops by for Coffee with Claressa to discuss the business of bespoke jewellery and what she would like to achieve for her homegrown business.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
