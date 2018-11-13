Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Founder of local bespoke jewellery business Sara Tze Tan

Coffee with Claressa - Founder of local bespoke jewellery business Sara Tze Tan

17:06 mins

Synopsis: Founder of An Order of Bling - Sara Tze Tan - stops by for Coffee with Claressa to discuss the business of bespoke jewellery and what she would like to achieve for her homegrown business.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

