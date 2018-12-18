Miss Philippines is Miss Universe

Miss Philippines was crowned Miss Universe yesterday in Bangkok after finishing first ahead of the South African and Venezuelan finalists in the glittering televised event. In the final round, Miss Catriona Gray, 24, earned applause for her work in the slums of Manila. Miss Gray, a student of music theory, beat more than 90 contestants from around the globe. Her progress in the race was followed closely in the Philippines, where beauty pageants are hugely popular. Social media exploded with clips of fans jumping for joy and hugging each other as she went through each successive round and eventually won.