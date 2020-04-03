Luxury timepieces launch with little fanfare

It was to have been a double celebration for Audemars Piguet: the launch of a new watch to toast the completion of its state-of-the-art, ultra-modern museum in Le Brassus, the tiny Swiss village where the company was founded in 1875.

But the soiree, planned for the end of the month with a guest list comprising international media and VIP clients, has been scuppered because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The opening of the museum - a 1,200 sq m avant garde structure with no walls and a roof held together by glass - has been tentatively rescheduled for late June.

But Audemars Piguet has decided to bring forward, albeit in a low-key way, the release of its new timepiece: (Re)master01.

Eagerly awaited, the limited-edition watch is a reworking of a vintage Audemars Piguet chronograph, of which only 307 units were made between the 1930s and 1950s.

Like most sectors, the Swiss luxury-watch industry has been bludgeoned by the pandemic.

The fallout for Swiss watchmakers has been bruising. Four international watch events and fairs - Time To Move, Watches And Wonders, Geneva Watch Days and Baselworld - scheduled between March and May in Switzerland have been cancelled.

In Singapore, where measures to combat Covid-19 include closing entertainment venues and limiting gatherings outside of school and work to 10 people, many watch brands have also had to shelve glitzy marketing plans to mark the arrival of new timepieces.

Last month, Tag Heuer called off a party at its pop-up store in Ion Orchard to unveil its third, and latest, connected smart watch.

Omega had to nix a party to celebrate the release of its Bond-themed Seamaster Diver 300M in conjunction with the British super spy's latest adventure No Time To Die, originally set to hit local cinemas next week. The 007 film will now screen globally only in late November.

Harry Winston has cancelled a Mother's Day flower-themed high tea event next month to introduce its Avenue collection, while Panerai has tentatively put on hold party plans in June to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its iconic Luminor with a new collection.

The pandemic - which has infected nearly 900,000 people and killed more than 50,000 globally - started impacting watchmakers in February.

Statistics from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry show that exports contracted by 9.2 per cent, to 1.6 billion Swiss francs (S$2.4 billion) that month, with the Boston Consulting Group estimating a US$600 billion (S$860 billion) decline in sales worldwide for 2020.

Industry players are bracing themselves for an extremely tough year ahead and several brands, including Rolex, Hublot and Patek Philippe, have temporarily closed production facilities in Switzerland to cope with the fallout.

But they are not losing hope.

Ms Nayla Hayek, chairman of the Swatch Group, which owns brands including Omega and Blancpain, recently wrote in the company's annual report: "2020 will certainly be a difficult year worldwide. We will remain positive in our outlook despite all the obstacles."

Meanwhile, the show has to go on.

1 AUDEMARS PIGUET (RE)MASTER01

Audemars Piguet calls this a "contemporary remastering of one of our past creations". The past creation happens to be the Ref 1533.

Vintage chronographs by this brand are rare, with only 307 made between the 1930s and 1950s. But the Ref 1533, made in the 1940s, is even rarer.

Only nine were made, of which three boast a two-tone, steel-and-gold case. Two of these two-toned pieces were auctioned in recent years, with one fetching nearly 385,000 Swiss francs.

The (Re)master01 is a modern rendering of the two-tone model.

The case has been enlarged from 36.5mm to 40mm, but its aesthetics have been largely retained.

These include the Art Deco-inspired numerals, satin-brushed gold dial, tachometer scale, pink-gold hands to tell the time and blue steel hands for the chronograph.

The mechanics, however, are thoroughly new and modern.

The timepiece has a new heart, the calibre 4409, a modified version of the automatic chronograph movement (calibre 4401) used in the Code 11.59 chronograph, which was released last year.

Boasting a 70-hour power reserve, it has a flyback mechanism, allowing an immediate reset and restart of the timer function. Price: Available only in Audemars Piguet boutiques, the (Re)master01 retails for $74,400.

2 THE TAG HEUER CONNECTED WATCH

Tag Heuer introduced its first Connected smartwatch in 2015. A couple of new editions have been released since, including last year's Connected Modular Golf Edition.

This latest release is the brand's third generation of the luxury smartwatch.

Taking its design cues from the brand's iconic Carrera watches, the new timepiece is more streamlined than its predecessors.

It owes its sleek appearance to, among other things, a ceramic bezel (under which is hidden the watch's antennas), mechanical buttons, a case rendered in steel or titanium and a screen which boasts higher resolution than past models.

Equipped with the Tag Heuer Sports app, which has features such as gyroscopic sensors and an accelerometer for fitness and sports tracking, it also boasts a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chipset.

Users can choose from five mechanical or digital-inspired Tag Heuer watch faces, which in turn can be set to different dial options and colours, and programmed to highlight different preferences.

There are various case, strap and bracelet options to choose from. Price: $2,550 to $3,300

3 PANERAI LUMINOR MARINA CARBOTECH (PAM01661)

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Panerai's iconic Luminor model, which was created in 1950, but did not go on sale until about 40 years later.

This is the first in a new collection, which was to have been unveiled at the now-cancelled Watches And Wonders fair, originally slated to be held in Geneva at the end of the month.

The case is fashioned from Carbotech, a light but high-performance composite material developed by the brand's Laboratorio di Idee. It also has a sandwich dial (one in which the hour markers are recessed into the dial) made even more distinctive by blue Superluminova markings.

Thanks to Carbotech, the 44mm timepiece weighs only 96g.

It is powered by the P.9010 movement, which is only 6mm thick, and fitted with a Sportech strap, made from a water-resistant rubber material.

Boasting twin barrels which give it a three-day power reserve, the watch is water-resistant to 300m. Price: $18,300

4 THE HARRY WINSTON AVENUE C MINI MOON PHASE

This is the year Harry Winston celebrates 20 years of its Avenue collection, named after the address of its flagship store in Fifth Avenue in New York.

To mark the milestone, it is revisiting some of the collection's most iconic models, including the Avenue C Mini Moon Phase.

A watch which cleverly combines bold geometric shapes with Harry Winston's hallmark diamonds, it is presented in 18-karat white gold with a blue mother-of-pearl dial or in 18-karat rose gold with a Havana-brown mother-of-pearl dial.

Because it is so slender, watchmakers had to create one of the smallest movements with a moon-phase complication for the watch.

It comes with matching alligator straps in pearly blue for the white gold model, and pearly brown for the rose gold model. Price: Available upon request