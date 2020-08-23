Lion City girls strut onto global catwalk

Fashion mythology is filled with tales of young models thrust into superstardom by chance - Kate Moss was discovered while transiting through JFK Airport and Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen scouted while going about their teenage lives.

But as fashion itself has transformed from a secretive, insider world into a powerful driver of the global economy and a giant pillar of popular culture, so have the jobs populating that world been demystified; people no longer stumble into styling, creative directing or modelling.

They grow up with clear goals of catapulting into the industry, setting themselves on specific paths to get there.

It is this kind of ambition that has led these four Singapore models - Kaci Beh, Kaigin Yong, Layla Ong and Duan Mei Yue - to the big, bright lights of the world's fashion capitals.

Duan, 20, has been in love with fashion since she was a child, though she initially had another route in mind.

"I actually thought of being a designer. I love beautiful things, dressing up. I love how fashion can change the way you feel. When you wear something amazing, you feel it and you become it," she says.

Beh, too, thought about it for years before taking the plunge and "gathered my courage, worked hard to lose more than 10kg, then went to an open casting call", which has then led to an increasing number of opportunities.

Yong, 25, and Ong, 24, heeded the call of fashion only after trying their hand at several other endeavours that proved unfulfilling.

"I graduated from university in biology and business, and then I did sales in a few different industries, but nothing made me really happy," says Yong. "I wanted a different life experience and that led me to The New Paper New Face 2017 modelling competition."

Her win led to bigger platforms, such as opening Singapore Fashion Week 2017.

Ong did short-lived stints in various office jobs, the food and beverage industry, the beauty and cosmetics sector, and events planning, before a casting call on Instagram in 2016 made her take decisive action.

She never really saw herself as a model though she had been told that she had potential to be one given her height.

"In my mind, the models I know are not the kind of model I am. I thought you had to look like a bombshell, with small lips, big eyes and big hair," she says.

It was opportune then that Ong and this cohort of stunning but unconventionally pretty girls entered the industry just as it was being driven by intense discussions around diversity.

Everyone was hungry for new faces to expand the beauty ideal beyond skinny, white and blonde.

BREAKING THROUGH

Ironically, Ong, who did not see herself as model material, found herself scoring the most coveted show at Milan fashion week in 2018: an exclusive contract and with one of the hottest brands in fashion, no less.

"I got a call from my agency in South Korea and they said Gucci wanted to see me. They flew me to Rome to meet the design team and then to Milan to see the casting team," recalls Ong about that fateful season in fall/winter 2018 when the Italian house signed her as a runway exclusive.

She has since walked six Gucci shows, in locales as far-flung as Paris, Arles and Rome; popped up in a Gucci Beauty campaign; and, since then, made catwalk turns at Dolce & Gabbana, Rodarte and MSGM.

An exclusive is not the only pathway to major fashion credibility - landing a spot in a buzzed-about show instantly earns eyeballs worldwide and Yong scored at what was arguably the buzziest show of spring/summer 2020: the Dries Van Noten spectacular designed in collaboration with Christian Lacroix.

Getting there was no walk in the park, though. As she recalls: "It was my last casting of the day, the 10th in fact. It was a rainy day so Paris was colder than usual. There were so many girls lined up that I didn't have any expectations whatsoever."

It all paid off, though, when she got to "walk in front of Dries himself, and Christian; and then they started discussing among themselves, put this blazer on me, took some photos and, at the callback, both designers fitted the clothes on my body and I got to talk to them. They were so sweet and it was such an amazing experience".

It certainly makes a model's fashion journey easier to have boldfaced designers in their corner.

For Beh, 21, it was Dolce & Gabbana that was her springboard onto the international stage.

"When I did my first Dolce show in February, people were like, 'oh my god', and that was when I started getting more attention from producers and casting directors," she says.

She followed up on that promising Milan debut with an even more impressive showing during the spring/summer 2020 season, proving her versatility by going from sensuous Dolce & Gabanna siren to Emporio Armani's cool minimalism and then closing the Stella Jean show looking like an ethereal pagan priestess.

She also jetted to Sicily last summer with Dolce & Gabbana to play an ancient Roman warrior in the brand's Alta Moda outing.

With less competition for attention, the rarified world of haute couture can be a great platform for nascent models to prove their mettle.

Case in point: When Riccardo Tisci handpicked a then-unknown Joan Smalls to walk his Givenchy haute couture show, a star was famously born.

Duan got a taste of this when she became the only Singaporean model chosen by Dior to walk in a special showing of its spring/summer 2018 haute couture collection in Shanghai.

"That was definitely one of the biggest highs of my career so far," she says.

At that show, she caught the eye of agents and casting directors, getting herself signed to Women In New York soon after, and parlayed that into a runway appearance at American designer Casey Cadwallader's much-praised debut at Mugler in September 2018.

"(Television personality and model) Violet Chachki was there; (rapper-actress) Cardi B wore 'my' outfit soon after - it was surreal," she adds.

NO BED OF ROSES

But as Duan would soon find out, the flip side of fashion's rush of highs is its gut punch of lows.

In an industry so driven by subjective notions of appearances, the rejection can take its toll.

"I started comparing myself with other girls thinking that I needed to be skinnier even though I was already thin. I started obsessively monitoring everything I ate. I wouldn't eat more than 1,200 calories a day and I went to the gym religiously - each time, I'd be there for more than two hours.

"If I failed, I would feel so much guilt. It got so bad that I had an eating disorder and had to go to therapy," she says of this dark point of her life.

Realising she needed to focus on her mental health before all else, she "decided to take a break and come home. Before this, I was living in Tokyo, South Korea, New York, Paris and London all within the span of a year. And a lot of that time, you're alone so things get overwhelming".

While most of her struggles with the job were internalised, that does not mean the mean-girl mentality in fashion is not well and alive.

Beh faced this first-hand at castings and backstage sets.

"There were girls who would try to intimidate you. They'd stare at you, judge you, talk about you behind your back.

"That's tough because then it can make you feel insecure. Am I not skinny enough? Is my walk not good enough?"

Her solution for this? "I've learnt not to care. I still struggle with insecurities, of course, but I don't let them rule what I do or eat - I just do things in moderation and focus on getting ahead in my career."

Ong echoes the sentiment. "You learn and you adapt as you grow older and more mature," she says.

For Yong, entering the game at the relatively late age of 22 has been a boon.

"A lot of people think it's a disadvantage because modelling is supposedly all about youth, but it also requires a lot of discipline as well as mental and emotional resilience.

"If I had started younger, I might not have been able to handle a lot of the setbacks I've faced. Being older helps with sifting through all that noise," she reflects.

THE LONG RUN

Yong's maturity also shows in the way she thinks about her career in the long term.

"I think a lot of us start out with ambitions of wanting to be in a big campaign or something. But my dream is to have longevity and consistency, rather than just a face-of-the-moment kind of fleetingness," she says.

With her background in biology, she occasionally entertains the idea of branching into beauty and product development while, at the same time, working with the media has "sparked an interest in writing and publishing; exploring the different sides of fashion, telling stories and engaging audiences".

Her inspirations are "models who have been able to take their careers to a different level; those who use their platforms in a tangible way to empower people".

In ways big and small, they have their sights set on going the distance.

For Duan, that means getting back into fighting shape - physically and mentally - and back into the grind.

"I'm trying to overcome the issues I need to overcome because I want to be doing this for a long time. Living the way I did would have only led to a breakdown; and I haven't walked, like, 30 shows a season, book a big campaign and see myself all over Orchard Road," she says with a glint in her eyes.

For Ong, it is fulfilment that is her guiding light.

She says: "I want to be happy in everything I do and to always be true to my heart. If there's a way to describe my journey so far, it's that my heart feels like it's in full bloom."

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The August 2020 issue is out on newsstands now.

Photography: Gan

Styling: Windy Aulia

Models: Kaci Beh/Basic Models;

Layla Ong/Basic Models; Kaigin Yong/Now

Models; Duan Mei Yue/Mannequin

Hair and make-up: Marc Teng

Hair and make-up assistant: Hwee Hwee

Manicure: Audrey Wee

Assistant stylist: Gracia Phang

Stylist’s assistant: Chandreeyee Ray