Life's a beach at Chanel for Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (REUTERS) - Chanel took the fashion set on an exotic beach getaway for its catwalk show on Tuesday (Oct 2), as models wearing the French couture house's trademark tweed suits and sun hats strolled barefoot along the sand, waves lapping at their feet.

The brand, known for its elaborate runway displays, recreated a beach in Paris' Grand Palais exhibition centre, with front row guests including singer Pharell Williams and actress Pamela Anderson nestled behind a dune.

As lifeguards looked on, models showed off strappy dresses, some adorned with coral details or brightly coloured sequined swirls, while silky numbers came with parasol motifs.

Chanel's veteran designer Karl Lagerfeld, in his 80s, appeared at the end of the show wearing black to wave to the crowd from a beach hut.

Paris Fashion Week ends on Oct 2.