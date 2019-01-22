Lanvin hopes to make cut with new designer Bruno Sialelli

PARIS (AFP) - A little known, 31-year-old French fashion designer has been handed the keys to Lanvin, the oldest couture house of all.

Bruno Sialelli, who has worked for Loewe, Balenciaga and Acne Studios, is the fourth creative director to head the troubled brand in four years.

He has been charged with unifying its men's and women's lines after Chinese conglomerate Fosun, which bought out the brand last year, said it wanted to take Lanvin in a "pivotal new direction".

Chief executive Jean-Philippe Hecquet said the company was won over by Sialelli's "singular and very personal vision, his audacity, his culture, his energy and ability to build a strong creative team".

The turmoil at the house began in 2015 with the departure of star designer Alber Elbaz after a 14-year run, during which the brand became a favourite of the fashion set.

The following year, the company - then owned by Taiwanese media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang - incurred losses, its first in a decade.

Elbaz was eventually replaced by Bouchra Jarrar, who quit after just 16 months.