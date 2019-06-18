Kenzo designers leave to focus on own label

PARIS • Designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are quitting French fashion label Kenzo.

The two Asian-Americans have led the brand founded by Japan-born creator Kenzo Takada for the past eight years.

The duo, who the brand said had "revitalised it with a series of bold creative ideas that have reverberated throughout the fashion industry", are leaving to concentrate on American retailer Opening Ceremony, which they set up in 2002.

Korean-American Lim, 44, and Leon, 44, whose mother was a Chinese seamstress, will stage their final show for Kenzo during the Paris men's fashion week on Sunday.

The pair - who met at the University of California, Berkeley, and have worked together since - are credited with broadening the appeal of the luxury label, known for its perfumes and streetwear prints.

They worked with indie film legends David Lynch and Spike Jonze as well as maverick Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, best known for his sculpture of Pope John Paul II hit by a meteorite.

Kenzo chief executive Sylvie Colin said Lim and Leon "consistently brought diversity and inclusion to the forefront at Kenzo, using their collections, fashion shows, advertising and special projects to engage and galvanise a new generation of creatives".

Kenzo's owner, French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, said "a new creative step... will be announced at a later stage".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE