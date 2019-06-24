Jewels worn by legendary actresses on display at Bulgari exhibition in Italy

Actor Richard Burton once famously declared of Elizabeth Taylor: "I introduced Liz to beer, she introduced me to Bulgari."

From June 26, fans of the high-end jewellery brand can gawk at the fabulous diamond and sapphire sautoir he gave her in a new exhibition in Rome. The long necklace with a stunning 50-carat cabochon sapphire is one of the star attractions of BVLGARI, the story, the dream. The exhibition, which is on till Nov 3, will be hosted in two palazzos run by Polo Museale del Lazio, Palazzo Venezia and Castel Sant'Angelo.

Palazzo Venezia will tell the brand's storied history, beginning with its founding by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari to the present day.

The glitz and the glamour comes in the Castel Sant'Angelo, where there is a "Hollywood and the Tiber" section featuring jewels owned and worn by legendary actresses. Besides Taylor's necklace, there will be pieces once sported by Ingrid Bergman, Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida and Audrey Hepburn.

The installations will also feature vintage haute couture pieces from the collection of Cecilia Matteucci Lavarini, with pieces from Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Schiaparelli.

Looks like fashionistas will need to make a beeline for this celebration of haute couture.