How to be a clotheshorse and avoid fast fashion

SINGAPORE - People often say to me in passing: "You have so many clothes. It's like you have a new outfit every time I see you."

The funny thing is that none of my clothes has been new in a long time. In the past two years, I have gone without buying new clothes - with the exception of three "repro" (vintage reproduction) dresses that I got at under-$25 clearance sales.

On a day-to-day basis, I clothe myself in vintage or thrifted outfits and other people's cast-offs. Like a sartorial catfish, I scavenge my way through the bottom of the fashion world.

I love clothes. What I wear every day is a fundamental source of happiness. Yet, I have come to realise over the years that this desire to always have new clothes is terribly unsustainable, not just for my closet space, but also for the environment.

About 80 billion new pieces of clothing are consumed worldwide each year, 2015 fashion documentary The True Cost unveiled.

A 2016 report by management consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates that if 80 per cent of the population of emerging economies reaches the same level of clothing consumption as the Western world by 2025, carbon dioxide emissions would increase by 77 per cent to 3,030 million tonnes.

Brands such as Burberry and H&M have been accused of burning or shredding unsold clothes - sometimes because they are defective and, other times, to protect the brand's exclusivity.

Burberry destroyed almost US$40 million (S$55 million) worth of stock in 2017. The British luxury label has since said it will stop doing this, but the problem is industry-wide.

It is possible to be a clotheshorse while avoiding fast fashion - or, for that matter, buying fresh togs altogether.

Here are some ways of putting together a wardrobe without adding to the fashion industry's immense environmental strain.

1. VINTAGE BUYS

There is no easy way to get your hands on vintage outfits here. With exceptions such as Dustbunny Vintage in Keong Saik Road, vintage stores have little physical presence in Singapore, so I do most of my hunting online.

I follow my favourite sellers on Instagram to keep abreast of deals. I also frequent pop-ups and flea markets, such as the Katong Square Lifestyle and Vintage Market by The Retro Factory, and check out vintage stores when I am abroad.

One must be prepared that quality vintage outfits can be expensive. The older clothes are, the rarer and more valuable they get, not to mention the costs sellers incur while acquiring and restoring them. The price of a dress from the 1960s and earlier can go well into hundreds of dollars.

I almost never spend more than $100 on a piece of clothing - my vintage purchases range from 1980s dresses I got from online business Vintagewknd for $30 or less, to a $90 powder-blue 1970s jacket-and-dress set from local store Baju Mama Vintage.

A lot of vintage clothing is discovered in imperfect condition.

Ms Eileen Cher, 31, who runs Singapore online store Five Stones Vintage, says a good soak in cleaning agent Retro Clean can sometimes bring a faded or dirty garment back to life.

Airing or washing it with a strong detergent or vinegar can remove bad odours, while zippers that stick can be lubricated with petroleum jelly, oil or wax.

2. THRIFTING

Should you wish to pop some tags, like rapper Macklemore in his 2012 hit song, Thrift Shop, be warned that thrifting is not for the faint-hearted. After hours of rummaging through musty rejects, you might be tempted to give up.

But I have found some of my most beloved clothes in thrift stores, including brands such as Kate Spade and Karen Millen, through relentless digging.

So, pack light and wear a slip and leggings in case the dressing rooms are crowded and you want to strip down in the aisle to save time. Do not just check the racks - check the floor too.

With Japanese decluttering expert Marie Kondo being all the rage now because of her Netflix show, this may be a golden age for clothing scavengers, as people feel compelled to chuck out good stuff in the name of minimalism.

The thrift stores of Brooklyn in New York and Brick Lane in London are some of my favourite hunting grounds.

Closer to home, the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations' New2U shop in Waterloo Street and the Salvation Army Praisehaven store in Bukit Timah can throw up unexpected gems - and for good causes, no less.

Refash, an online platform with outlets in shopping centres such as Orchard Gateway and City Plaza, buys and resells pre-loved clothes. There is also a thriving secondhand community on online marketplaces Carousell and Etsy.

3. RENTAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

Thrift store chic is all very well for some occasions, but there are professions in which you have to look on-brand all the time. In which case, consider a clothing rental subscription.

I did a trial run with Style Theory, a local company that, for $129 a month, allows you to rent three outfits at a time - delivery and laundry included - and get three more once the first batch is returned.

The company offers a selection of more than 25,000 items, including brands such as Nicole Miller, Coast and Self Portrait, which I would not be able to afford usually, and soon became addictive to browse.

"Statistically, 80 per cent of the clothes that women buy are worn a maximum of three times," says Style Theory co-founder Raena Lim, 30, quoting an article in American business magazine Fast Company.

"Our sharing-economy model means that clothing can get much higher utilisation, leading to much fewer clothes ending up in landfills over time."

She acknowledges the environmental cost of the plastic and paper used for delivery packaging, although Style Theory's mailers are dual-use and it aims to implement 100 per cent reusable packaging by this year.

I discovered that if you planned assiduously, you could squeeze in a delivery and return every week, which adds up to 12 items a month.

The downside was that designs I wanted would often be rented out or not be in the right size.

Still, if you are already spending more than $100 on clothes a month and an outfit ceases to spark joy in you after you have worn it once or twice, a subscription model such as Style Theory is worth your dime.

4. UPCYCLING

Upcycling can put a fresh spin on clothes you have grown bored of.

A way to modernise a dowdy dress is to chop off long sleeves - which can then be turned into sashes or headbands - and shorten the hemlines. I have seen seamstress friends turn frumpy nightgowns into cute skirts.

It takes time and effort. Veteran upcycler Agatha Lee recommends you start simple - re-dyeing a top or adding embellishments such as beads or buttons.

"Don't try to deconstruct everything and put it back together," says the 45-year-old textile artist, who co-runs eco-friendly purchasing platform The Green Collective. "If it's your first time and you fail, it can be disheartening."

She hosts quarterly sewing workshops, which she calls Repair Sewcials, and posts do-it-yourself tutorials on www.agytextileartist.com. Topics include how to do Shibori dye at home and embroidering on old clothes.

"Sometimes, if a button falls off, people just throw the whole thing away," she says. "But you can often make something more wearable."

5. CLOTHES SWOPS

The clothes swop is a time-honoured method of rejuvenating your wardrobe for little to no cost. All you need are like-minded friends, a living room and clothes racks.

A large swathe of my wardrobe comes from the generosity of people who have items they no longer wear, but still cherish enough to not dump in a donation box.

Swops are catching on in Singapore.

Six-month-old company The Fashion Pulpit has even turned it into a business model: Members pay tiered fees - $35 for one day, $88 for a month and so on - and bring in clothes, for which they are assigned points based on quality and condition.

These points are used to swop for other pieces in its Liang Court store, from which the public can also buy items.

The Fashion Pulpit has more than 300 active members and has collected more than 13,000 fashion items so far, of which more than 6,700 have been swopped.

Owner Raye Padit, 30, says the company has been approached by universities and multinational corporations who want help with organising their own swops.

What I have discovered is that the joy of finding something that fits you is often matched - even exceeded - by the joy of finding your unwanted things new owners.

Perhaps they will love them as you did not.

Olivia Ho gives a glimpse of what is in her wardrobe:

1. Polka dot ruffle skirt ($15, from The Fashion Pulpit) and ribbed knit top (private clothes swop) with spanner necklace ($25, from a National Museum Singapore flea market) and Family mustard heels ($100, from (Un)fashion Vintage in Bangkok)

2. Suncoo Caius Dress (rented from Style Theory, retail price: $213) and polka dot shirt (£15 or S$26.14), from Rokit Vintage in Brick Lane, London

3. 1950s tailored orange chrysanthemum silk cheongsam ($90, from Five Stones Vintage)