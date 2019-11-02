Harvey Norman opens refreshed superstore.

To celebrate its 18th anniversary, furniture and electronics giant Harvey Norman has given its Millenia Walk flagship a facelift. The superstore opens its doors to the public today.

Customers can look forward to expanded ranges in the product categories of floor care (products include vacuum cleaners, handsticks and flooring), coffee machines, and food preparation and cooking.

At the food preparation area, cooking specialists are on hand to help buyers sift through the wide range of appliances. Should you be torn choosing one among the many built-in cooking appliances, they can arrange for a one-to-one hands-on session for you to try out the various models. This service is exclusive to the flagship store and available by appointment only.

The personal care section has also been revamped and expanded. A new Touch and Try corner lets you test out hair dryers and styling tools at two on-site dressers - which should be helpful when you are wading through more than 170 grooming and personal care products.

Ikea-Virgil Abloh collaboration draws overnight queues

A collaboration between Ikea and the founder of American luxury streetwear label Off-White, Virgil Abloh, drew overnight queues in Singapore. Many items have sold out.

The collection titled Markerad was launched yesterday at the Ikea stores in Tampines and Alexandra Road.

Launched in limited quantities, the collection was designed with millennials moving into their first homes in mind.

Included in the 14-piece collection are functional pieces with a subtle design touch like a cabinet with a red nail-shaped handle and cushion covers, as well as furnishings emblazoned with Abloh's iconic, tongue-in-cheek quotation marks - such as Ikea's carrier bag reimagined as a minimalist brown paper bag ($14.90 to $19.90).

Most of the smaller furnishings are sold out, a representative from Ikea Singapore tells The Straits Times. These include the two rugs - a low-pile rug in the make of a giant receipt ($139) and a "Wet Grass" green rug ($299) - the carrier bags, a backlit artwork of the Mona Lisa ($99), a wall clock ($39.90) and a 17-piece tool set ($14.90). The glass-door cabinet, mirror, cushion covers, and quilt cover and pillowcases are also sold out.

ST understands there were long queues at both Ikea stores ahead of their 10am opening, the lines starting the night before.

Each customer was limited to a purchase of two items of each Markerad product and four Markerad dining chairs.

Daniel Wellington launches first link watch

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping with the newest collection from Swedish fashion watch brand Daniel Wellington. The Iconic Link features a classic link design in the minimalist fashion the brand has come to be known for.

Three years in the making, the link watch is a first for the label's staple collection of leather-strap watches.

With three-piece links and a butterfly clasp, the unisex watch is available in three sizes (28mm, 32mm, 36mm), two bracelet colours (silver and rose gold), and two dial colours (black and white). Prices are $279 for the 28mm and 32mm, and $299 for the 36mm.

Available at all Daniel Wellington stores, including Ion Orchard and Suntec City

Eco-conscious skincare line from Sephora

Pampering your skin with clean ingredients does not have to be expensive. Launched in September, beauty retailer Sephora's first clean skincare line is packed with 91 to 99 per cent naturally derived ingredients and all products cost less than $40.

Highlights from the in-house collection include the All Day Hydrator ($28) formulated with hyaluronic acid that works great as a daily moisturiser, the Glow Peel Pads ($24) containing natural glycolic acid from sugar cane that exfoliates and smooths skin, and the Ultra Glow Serum ($29), a steal for a product with vitamins C and E.

The brand also walks the talk with sustainable packaging. All the packaging is made from recyclable plastic derived from sugar cane, and printed with vegetable-based inks.