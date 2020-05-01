Handmade sanitiser holder, anyone?

Two months ago, home-grown bespoke tailor CYC Tailor was still producing sharply fitted men's shirts.

Today, it is registered as an essential service churning out masks for the masses.

The shift began in early March, when the brand started researching and prototyping mask designs, says managing director Fong Loo Fern.

Prior to the circuit breaker, business had dropped by about 80 per cent. With dwindling orders and a team of 20 tailors and cutting staff, they "had to find something to do", adds Mrs Fong, who is in her 60s.

"I was trying to crack my head as to how we could (continue) so our staff would be kept busy and paid."

Fabric masks were a "natural extension of what CYC does", she says. It was also an obvious solution given the rising demand.

The label now offers Egyptian cotton masks, made from both excess and new shirting fabric.

The tailoring company is one of a handful of local retail businesses that have pivoted to making more "relevant" products during Covid-19.

The need for face masks and medical coveralls has fast replaced that for apparel and accessories, now deemed non-essential.

Meeting demand for such products also keeps staff employed and useful, say business owners.

For some, it is also an entry point for new customers to get acquainted with the label.

While sales from CYC masks are nowhere near enough to make up for the dip in revenue, it is "at least a form of revenue to sustain us", says Mrs Fong.

CYC's facility in Bendemeer Road was granted permission to continue operations.

Since last month, staff have been cutting fabrics to distribute as part of a larger initiative that taps volunteers to sew 300,000 masks for migrant workers.

CYC has a large cutting room suitable for mass-scale cutting because of its arm producing corporate uniforms.

"I wish we could go back to normal, to our normal business," adds Mrs Fong. "But we have to be flexible to adapt to the changing circumstances. If there's no other business to do, we have to continue to do this."

This Labour Day, The Straits Times speaks to three other businesses which have effectively redistributed labour in a time of crisis.