Hair Removal Pain-O-Meter

WAXING

Most affordable (from $20 to $30 a session), but arguably most painful. This technique uses cloth strips and wax heated to a high temperature,which can cause tearing of the skin, burning and ingrown hairs. Ouch.

SUGARING

Sugar paste made of lemon juice, sugar and water is applied at a lukewarm temperature to the skin.

While waxing removes hair against the grain, sugaring pulls in the direction of hair growth, preventing breakage and ingrown hairs. From experience, the result also feels cleaner and more thorough.

A single ball of sugar paste can be used on different parts of your body - though it is advised for use from the face down.

INTENSE PULSED LIGHT (IPL)

A technology that uses an intense broad-spectrum pulse of light to perform skin treatments from hair removal to treating skin pigmentation. Said to have more lasting results after multiple sessions - reducing overall hair growth in the long run.

The machine emits a sharp burst of concentrated energy on any one area at a time. While it is less painful compared with waxing or sugaring, IPL can sting in small pinpricks where the laser head is put to the skin. There is a risk of burns.

ADVANCED FLUORESCENCE TECHNOLOGY (AFT)

A more advanced subtype of IPL, AFT uses low-energy light with many wavelengths to weaken the hair follicles and surrounding support tissues, causing delayed hair growth and a percentage of hair to not regrow at all. It requires multiple sessions for long-term results.

The AFT device uses a gradual heating system that directs energy in a more targeted way, yet with a larger applicator head for even hair reduction over a wider skin area. It feels simply like someone is firmly rolling a small shower head over your skin. Other than the occasional prick of heat where the cooling gel has thinned out, it is entirely painless.

LASER HAIR REMOVAL

The priciest of the lot (treatments can cost a few hundred dollars for a single session), lasers are more precise and can selectively target dark hair while leaving the surrounding skin undamaged.

While lasers work best on the combination of light skin and dark hair, they can also be adjusted to suit specific skin tones, including darker skin. An average of eight to 12 sessions are required for long-lasting results.