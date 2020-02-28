Great skin with minimal effort

Here are some multi-tasking beauty essentials that do not take much effort, so you can meet your GrabFood rider with confidence.

Pixi +C Vit UnderEye Brightener, £16 (S$28.80)

This under-eye perfector, part of Pixi's new skincare range called Colourtreats, is formulated with ingredients like Vitamin C and caffeine to nourish your skin while helping to even out its tone.

More lightweight than a regular concealer, the product's peachy tones help to colour-correct dark, purpley under-eye circles, brightening and de-puffing them. A tiny amount goes a long way.

Available online at pixibeauty.co.uk, with international shipping

est.lab SunShield SPF50, $96

Never underestimate how strong UV rays can be, nor the importance of SPF even when indoors. A rule of thumb is that if you can see fine indoors without artificial lighting, you are at risk of exposure to UV rays and can do with some sunscreen.

This one from est.lab is a powerful multi-tasker with SPF50, as well as blue-light protection and the sheer coverage of a tinted moisturiser.

It applies white, but adapts to complement your skin tone with some blending. The finished look is an evened out, slightly perfected complexion with a dewy glow.

Available at all Estetica Beauty Studios including Plaza Singapura, and bit.ly/LazELSS

Nudestix Magnetic Lip Plush Paints Liquid Lipstick, $42

Do not be fooled by the name - this multi-purpose product performs best on the cheeks. A few dots of the lightweight moussey texture blend into a powdery finish with a natural flush.

Also dab a little onto the eyelids and lips to add colour.

Available at all Sephora stores and bit.ly/SepNSML

Sephora Collection Brow Volumising Fiber Mascara, $18

For those who cannot do without brow products even at home, this tinted brow mascara from Sephora is a fuss-free alternative to eyebrow pencils.

The stiff spoolie grabs the brow hairs just right, distributing the product evenly to fill in gaps cleanly, before locking everything in place.

Available at all Sephora stores and bit.ly/SepBVMs

• This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.